You’ll Never Guess What Watching ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ Inspired Me to Buy

Let’s just say it’s Oliver Putnam related.

By
Calvin Walker
Calvin Walker
Calvin Walker
Calvin Walker is a Brooklyn-based lifestyle and pop culture writer with additional experience in content creation. As a marketing strategist, he has built and executed campaigns for the likes of Pernod Ricard, Dove, Kohl’s, and more. 
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 11, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Martin Short as Oliver on Only Murders in the Building
Photo:

Craig Blankenhorn / Hulu

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building is well into its third season and I spent the last few days binging it to catch up. While each episode typically brings forth another potential suspect, one thing remains consistent: The intense love Martin Short’s character, Oliver Putnam, has for dips. 

Putnam doesn’t shun any dips —besides salsas for some reason — but has specifically called out options that he loves like onion dip, tzatziki, and hummus. When grocery shopping, I’ve often put a popular brand of classic, no-frills hummus in my cart. But since becoming an avid Only Murders viewer, my curiosity has been piqued around what other dips I could nosh on. I’m never going to operate my own dip empire like the one featured in the show, but introducing a mini food processor into my kitchen has shown me how easy it is to make flavor-packed dips at home.

Cuisinart Mini-Prep Food Processor

Amazon Cuisinart Food Processor, Mini-Prep 3 Cup,

Amazon

In addition to its wallet-friendly price, the Cuisinart Mini-Prep food processor delivers a great deal of value. It has a 24 ounce capacity, a feature I know Putnam would love, since in my experience, pre-packaged dips are usually half this amount. Like the characters in the show, I’m based in New York City which means kitchen counter space comes at a premium. The Mini-Prep isn’t the smallest food processor Cuisinart has to offer, but it’s still compact enough to take up minimal countertop space. 

The processor only comes with two touchpad controls: chop and grind. As someone who can get overwhelmed with too many gadget buttons, the simplicity in what the Mini-Prep offers is very welcome in my home. With its brushed chrome surface, it focuses less on flashy features and simply doing a good job. 

It also has what the brand calls an “Auto Reversing Smart Blade” which allows users to more easily process hard or soft items. One detail I’ve appreciated is how efficient this food processor can be. Whenever I add food into the processing cup, I’m pleased to watch it get pulled down towards the blade and thoroughly refined. This is absolutely necessary when making dishes like dips and spreads.

And, oh, how I have become obsessed with making dips.

For instance, I’ve grown fond of a whipped feta dip that I found thanks to some very productive TikTok ‘research.’ All I do is throw in a hunk of feta, some sour cream, fresh lemon juice, salt, pepper, and I’m good to go. I’ve prepared different types of hummus as well, and when I pair the two dips together, it feels like I’m at a restaurant. 

Best of all, it’s easy to clean since all of the parts are dishwasher-safe. I don’t have to worry about scraping feta or hummus from every corner, and I can’t imagine Putnam would want to do that, either. 

Here’s the bottom line: Only Murders in the Building might be focused on solving murders, but the real mystery here is why you haven’t added this Cuisinart Mini-Prep to your kitchen yet.

More Dip Essentials at Amazon:

Cooptop Silicone Spatula Set

Amazon Cooptop Silicone Spatula Set - Rubber Spatula - 600Â°F Heat

Amazon

Dowan 4-Ounce Ramekin Set

DOWAN 4 oz Ramekins - Ramekins for Creme Brulee Porcelain Ramekins Oven Safe, Classic Style Ramekins for Baking Souffle Ramekins Bowls, Set of 6, White

Amazon

Cook with Color Mixing Bowls

Amazon COOK WITH COLOR Mixing Bowls with TPR Lids - 12 Piece

Amazon

NuGoods Chip & Dip Serving Dish

Amazon NUGOODS Chip and Dip Serving Set. Acacia Wood Chips

Amazon

Wuweot 3-Pack Dip Bowls

Amazon WUWEOT 3 Pack Sauce Dip Bowls, Porcelain Chips and Dip

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price was $40. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Bialetti - Moka Express: Iconic Stovetop Espresso Maker tout
I've Tested Several Fancy Espresso Machines, but This $27 Moka Pot Is Still My Favorite Tool for the Job
Save Up to 89% Off on Clever Kitchen Tools from Amazonâs New Releases Section tout
Save Up to 89% Off on Clever Kitchen Tools from Amazon’s New Releases Section
BLACK+DECKER dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum Tout
Over 34,900+ Shoppers Say This Handheld Vacuum Is a Kitchen 'Must-Have'—and It's Over 30% Off
Related Articles
A chef stands in a home kitchen cooking with fresh herbs
The Private Chef Life Seems So Glam on the Surface, but Here's What Really Happens When You Hire One
We Found the 20 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop at Amazon This Monthâand Prices Start at $3 tout
We Found the 20 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop at Amazon This Month—and Prices Start at $3
Food & Wine Amazon QT: Movers and Shakers Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Rushing to Buy These 12 Trending Kitchen Essentials—and They're All Under $25
Roundup: Amazon Editor-Loved LDW Deals (first-person) Tout
From Wüsthof to Le Creuset and All-Clad, These Are the 8 Kitchen Deals I’m Eyeing During Amazon’s Massive Labor Day Sale
Amazon's Hidden Outlet Has Deals on Staub, Henckels, and More Up to 74% Off Before Labor Day
Amazon's Hidden Outlet Has Deals on Staub, Henckels, and More Up to 74% Off Before Labor Day
Italian Beef Sandwich
'The Bear’ Inspired Me to Buy This Meat Slicer to Make Italian Beef—and It's 20% Off Right Now
Cookbooks
24 Best Cookbooks for Fall 2023, According to Food & Wine Editors and Contributors
Woody Harrelson, John Ratzenberger, Kelsey Grammer and George Wendt on 'Cheers'
The Best Bartenders in Movies, TV, and Cartoons, According to Real Bartenders
Roundup: Our Place Goodbye Summer Sale Tout
I Use Our Place’s Do-It-All Pan Every Day, and It’s Already on Sale Ahead of Labor Day
eremy Allen White as Carmen âCarmyâ Berzatto on 'The Bear'
I Love That You Watched 'The Bear' but Here's What You Still Need to Understand About Working in Restaurants
Beach Essentials Tout
I’ve Spent Every Summer at the Beach for 20 Years—These Are the Essentials You Need if You Plan To Spend All Day at One
Best Food Processors
The 6 Best Food Processors of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Cuisinart Sale Tout
We Found Deals Up to 59% Off Cuisinart Food Processors, Coffee Makers, and More Hidden in Amazon's Kitchen Section
Best Left-Handed Kitchen Tools
The 7 Best Left-Handed Kitchen Tools, According to a Lefty Food Editor
vitamix propel 750 review
The Vitamix Propel Series 750 Is Everything I Want in a Blender — Here's Why
BeyoncÃ© performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour
One of Beyoncé’s Tour Costumes Looks Oddly Like My Favorite Kitchen Tool