The Cuisinart Food Processor That Pros Call ‘an Extra Set of Hands’ Is on Rare Sale at Amazon

A lot of home cooks believe that a food processor isn’t necessary. I was one of them for a long time. I thought I wanted more space than the convenience of an appliance that could blitz anything to bits. I was wrong. A food processor is a must-have, whether you’re an avid baker or a home cook worthy of their salt.

If your kitchen doesn’t have a food processor yet, or needs a replacement, you’re in luck. Right now our favorite food processor is over 20% off at Amazon.

To buy: Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor, $198 (originally $250) at amazon.com

The Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor reigned supreme when we put it to the test against 18 other models. Not only did we find it was easy to use, but the performance was unmatched. We wrote, “The standard blade was sharp and gave our onion an even, non-crushed dice. The grated attachment shredded cheddar cheese quickly and evenly with little amount stuck to the grater.”

Best of all, the attachments are dishwasher-safe, and the 14-cup capacity of the processor itself means you can make as much pesto or hummus as you’d like, without worrying about damaging the motor or running out of room.

But don’t just take our word for it, professionals love it, too. Benita Kasbo, the founder of Kasbo’s Market, a curated Middle Eastern food store, told us, “This machine is like an extra set of hands and helps me create dishes in less time.”

While she loves using it for everything she cooks, from babaganoush to tabbouleh salad, one of her favorite features is that the extra discs help her find the right cut for anything inside the machine.

So what are you waiting for? Spend less time prepping and more time enjoying your meal and snap up this Cuisinart food processor while it’s still 21% off.