The Cuisinart Food Processor That Pros Call ‘an Extra Set of Hands’ Is on Rare Sale at Amazon

It reigned supreme in our tests too.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor
Photo:

Amazon

A lot of home cooks believe that a food processor isn’t necessary. I was one of them for a long time. I thought I wanted more space than the convenience of an appliance that could blitz anything to bits. I was wrong. A food processor is a must-have, whether you’re an avid baker or a home cook worthy of their salt. 

If your kitchen doesn’t have a food processor yet, or needs a replacement, you’re in luck. Right now our favorite food processor is over 20% off at Amazon

Cuisinart 14 Cup Food Processor

Amazon

To buy: Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor, $198 (originally $250) at amazon.com

The Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor reigned supreme when we put it to the test against 18 other models. Not only did we find it was easy to use, but the performance was unmatched. We wrote, “The standard blade was sharp and gave our onion an even, non-crushed dice. The grated attachment shredded cheddar cheese quickly and evenly with little amount stuck to the grater.” 

Best of all, the attachments are dishwasher-safe, and the 14-cup capacity of the processor itself means you can make as much pesto or hummus as you’d like, without worrying about damaging the motor or running out of room.

But don’t just take our word for it, professionals love it, too. Benita Kasbo, the founder of Kasbo’s Market, a curated Middle Eastern food store, told us, “This machine is like an extra set of hands and helps me create dishes in less time.” 

While she loves using it for everything she cooks, from babaganoush to tabbouleh salad, one of her favorite features is that the extra discs help her find the right cut for anything inside the machine.

So what are you waiting for? Spend less time prepping and more time enjoying your meal and snap up this Cuisinart food processor while it’s still 21% off

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Tout
Our Favorite Robot Vacuum for Cleaning Kitchen Messes Is $150 Off Right Now
Anova Culinary AN400-US00 Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker
Amazon Shoppers Say This Small Sous Vide Was Their ‘Best Purchase of 2022,’ and It’s on Sale for Less Than $100
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine BES870XL
Snag a Breville Espresso Machine While It’s Over $100 Off at Amazon
Ninja air fryer toaster oven sale tout
Don’t Miss Out: One of Our Favorite Air Fryer Toaster Ovens Is on Sale for Nearly 40% Off
Under $25 Genius Kitchen Items
10 Genius Gadgets on Amazon You Need to Add to Your Kitchen Pronto—All Under $25
charcuterie board sale roundup tout
Get Game Day Ready with These Charcuterie Boards from Amazon While They’re Up to 54% Off
Amazon Weekend Roundup
Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Tons of Kitchenware Items: Shop 20 of the Best Deals Up to 70% Off
Cuisinart Bread Maker
Now’s the Time for Bread Baking Projects, and This on-Sale Cuisinart Machine Makes Baking Fresh Loaves a Breeze
Nutribullet Pro 900 Tout
Shoppers Call This Nutribullet Blender a ‘6-Star Product,’ and You Can Grab It for Less Than $100 Right Now
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wire Storage Basket
Target’s New Spring Inspiration Collection Has Nearly 2,000 Kitchen Organization Tools—Starting at $4
Bodum 1928-16US4 Chambord French Press Coffee Maker
Food & Wine Testers Say This French Press Makes the Smoothest, Most Flavorful Brew Out There, and It’s 40% Off Right Now
Target Kitchen Deals Tout
The 35 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop from Target’s Huge Weekend Sale, Like $370 Off Staub Cocottes
Coffee Maker by Cuisinart
My Favorite Drip Coffee Machine Makes Coffee That Rivals My Local Coffee Shop, and It’s on Sale
Lodge LDP3 Reversible Grill/Griddle
Over 17,500 Amazon Shoppers Love This Lodge Griddle, and It’s 41% Off Right Now
Greenpan Sale Roundup Tout
Don’t Wait, There Are Tons of Editor-Approved Nonstick Cookware Sets on Sale Right Now
This Emile Henry Bakeware Set Is at the Lowest Price Weâve Seen in Nearly a Year tout
This Emile Henry Bakeware Set Is at the Lowest Price We’ve Seen in Nearly a Year