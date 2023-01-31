Cuisinart’s Now-$30 Waffle Maker Is Your Ticket to Better, Buttery Breakfasts This Year

Grab the editor-loved waffle iron while it’s 46% off.’

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Published on January 31, 2023

Cuisinart Classic Waffle Maker
Photo:

Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland

Pancakes versus waffles. It’s a food debate that belongs in some kind of hall of fame. And regardless of which side you land on, you’d be hard pressed to deny that waffles — especially homemade ones — don’t have something unique going for them. With their crisp yet fluffy texture, and their square-shaped pockets that house the perfect amount of butter and syrup — they’re a certified breakfast essential. 

And, if you’ve worked up a craving for them, I’ve got some great news for you. One of our tried and tested favorites from Cuisinart is on sale for nearly 50% off. What was already an affordable favorite, you can snap up for just $30 right now, just in time to make those slow wintery mornings a touch brighter. 

Cuisinart Classic Waffle Maker

Amazon

To buy: Cuisinart Classic Round Waffle Maker, $30 (originally $55) at amazon.com

You’ll want to grab this Cuisinart waffle maker for plenty of reasons.  One of the things we loved most in testing was its fairly straightforward design. It has one baking plate that can be used to make one standard large round waffle, which can then be split into four triangular quarters. It’s not too big or bulky either, since it’s less than a foot long, roughly 7-inches in diameter, and just 3 or so inches thick. 

We loved how easy it was to use, too. The batter pours evenly into the plate, and once the waffles get  cooking, the process is quick. It’s got a smooth stainless steel body, with a nonstick coating in the interior so you don’t have to worry about your waffles getting stuck.  

RELATED: Staub’s Cast Iron Skillet Is an Everyday Essential, and You Can Grab It Nearly Half Off in Every Color

Despite its affordable price, you’ll still be able to get some of the perks of more expensive alternatives.There are five different browning settings, and all you have to do is toggle the dial (like you would on a toaster) to pick which one you prefer. There’s a red light that goes on when your waffles are still baking, and a green light that indicates when they’re ready to be devoured. 

Overall, we found it produced a solid waffle, since each one was fluffy inside, but crisped up on the outside. Though it didn't get as brown on the edges as some of the more expensive counterparts, we felt it wasn’t a deal breaker, since the alternative (a burnt-end, bitter waffle) is worse in our opinion. Not only did we feel it was a favorite, but it’s also garnered a ton of praise on Amazon too, with over 17,000 five-star ratings

This Cuisinart waffle maker has virtually everything you need to make great waffles, whether savory or sweet, without the hefty price tag. Your future breakfasts (or breakfasts for dinner) will thank you. 

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: 

