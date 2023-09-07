This Cuisinart Grill Is a ‘Tailgate Dream’—and It’s Nearly $100 Off Right Now

Pre-game get-togethers are a great way to kick off any game day, and with this ritual comes the need for grilling up some of our tailgating favorites, like burgers, hotdogs, or chicken wings. And a portable grill is a must-have to get the job done right and done fast so you’re ready for the game.

The Cuisinart portable gas grill is the perfect ticket for tailgating because it’s lightweight and heats up quickly. And now is the ideal time to score one, since it’s nearly $100 off at Amazon.

Cuisinart Portable Propane Tabletop Grill

Amazon

This Cuisinart tabletop grill is perfect for tailgating. It is compact, measuring only 17 by 21.5 by 26 inches, and light to carry, weighing only 22 pounds. It’s easy to unfold and set up — it has a suitcase-like design with four legs that fold up or down, and a handle on one end to make it easy to carry on-the-go. According to the brand, it takes less than 10 minutes to get it ready for grilling.

The grill sports two stainless steel burners with 10,000 BTUs each. To power them, you’ll need either a one-pound or a 20-pound propane canister. The grill ignites with a simple twist-to-start dial. Two knobs in the front control the level of heat desired, while the thermometer in the lid alerts you to the grill’s temperature. Unlike other portable grills, this one has a stainless steel cooking grate that keeps food from sticking and is resistant to rust.

Cuisinart’s portable grill has earned over 3,300 five-star ratings from shoppers for its impressive performance. “This grill is a tailgate dream,” one customer wrote, adding that it’s great to cook on as it has an “even temperature that can be adjusted and cleans easy.”

Another shopper uses it for both camping and tailgating events and says, “It heats up [quickly], stays hot, and cooks the food very well.” They like that the grill is “large enough to cook over a dozen average burgers, and the stainless steel makes cleaning up super easy.”

Get ready for tailgating fun with this compact, lightweight Cuisinart portable gas grill. Snatch one up today while they’re on sale for nearly 40% off at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $137.

