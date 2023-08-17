This Now-$20 Cast Iron Grilling Tool Is Essential for Backyard Pitmasters, According to Amazon Shoppers

To call yourself a true master of the grill, there are a few essential tools you need to have on hand: a grill brush to keep your workspace clean and a reliable meat thermometer, for starters. And a cast iron basket for grilling vegetables isn’t a bad idea either. There’s one more grilling tool that is admittedly under-the-radar, but if you’re serious about grilling, you need to pick one up.

This Cuisinart basting pot and mop keeps marinades and sauces close at hand so that no matter what cut of meat you're grilling, you’ll never end up with a dried out finished product. And right now, it’s only $20 at Amazon.

Cuisinart Cast Iron Basting Pot and Brush

Amazon

What makes this basting pot stand out is that it's made from cast iron, so you can set it directly on top of your grill, without worrying about it melting or warping. The benefits of this set-up are two-fold: First, with your marinade for barbecue sauce within reach, you can continually add moisture and flavor to your grilled meat. Consistent moisture also helps lock in that signature smoky flavor that makes grilled meat so delicious.

Secondly, because cast iron is so adept at heat retention, it keeps your sauces warm so that when you’re done grilling, you can set it on the table and use it as a bowl filled with dipping sauce.

The set also comes with a mop-style basting brush (it looks like a tiny mop), which is the preference of some pitmasters because it holds more sauce. And it is this ability that means it's especially suited to bigger cuts of meat, like a whole chicken or brisket, because it covers more surface area faster.

The handle of the basting mop nests inside the handle of the pot, so that any leftover sauce drips back into the pot, cutting down on messes. And while barbecue sauce and butter can leave behind stains, washing the basting mop is easy: Just remove the mop head and pop it in the dishwasher.

More than 2,100 Amazon have given this cast iron basting pot and mop a five-star rating, praising the fact the pot keeps sauces warm while the basting mop evenly coats grilled meat. One shopper wrote that it's “just the right tool for the backyard pitmaster.”

Another shopper wrote that it's sturdy and “sits perfectly on the grill grates.” They added that it's a “great companion for grilling.”

If you’re eager to stock up on tools that will make your skills at the grill legendary, then add this Cuisinart basting pot and mop to your shopping list. For just $20, it's one of the most affordable grilling tools you can get.

At the time of publishing the price was $20.

