Now's the Time for Bread Baking Projects, and This on-Sale Cuisinart Machine Makes Baking Fresh Loaves a Breeze

With colder days, we're spending less and less time outside, and more time indoors. That means we've got plenty of time to take on a few new hobbies or try out a new nifty appliance, and baking bread fits the bill perfectly. While you could bake bread in a Dutch oven, a bread maker is a great option, too, since you can make some of your favorite loaves without even having to knead the dough. Luckily, one of our favorite models is on sale for 30% off just in time to perk up those boring days inside.

The Cuisinart Bread Maker is the perfect choice if you're in search of a high performing option that'll churn out the perfect bread for your next soup, stew, or breakfast spread.

To buy: Cuisinart Automatic Bread Maker, $130 (originally $185) at amazon.com

This bread maker aims to turn an intimidating baking project into an accessible hobby, all with minimal effort and a compact design. That's why Food & Wine testers loved it. In a quest to sample the best bread machines on the market, they gave this nifty tool high scores for its affordability, slim design, and high quality results. It's got 12 different program options to choose from, including white bread, wheat bread, French bread, and sweet bread, along with three different crust shades to choose from. The bread is baked vertically in an easy release pan, which saves space on your counter and is easy to clean. Plus it has a door with a cute viewing window to see your precious loaves while they rise and brown.

Though you can bake up to a 2-pound loaf in this machine, our testers found the sweet spot was 1.5-pounds.

"The 2-pound loaf rose perfectly until it hit the ceiling of the machine and caved in at the center," testers wrote. They added that their max would be 1.5-pounds, since anything up to this size bakes most evenly, with golden, well-risen results.

Thanks to its more affordable price tag, testers found that any cons were a small price to pay and easily overshadowed by its ease-of-use, small countertop footprint, its many features and programs (like the ability to delay the start timer), and how quiet it is.

Food & Wine testers love it, but so do shoppers who already own it. It has gained over 10,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, and landed itself in the No. 1 bestselling spot on Amazon's bread machines list.

For kitchens with tight countertops or storage spaces, or for those just starting out in the bread-baking world, snap up this Cuisinart favorite while it's 30% off.