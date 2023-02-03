Hurry: Our Favorite Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is Nearly 50% Off, and It Comes With an Extra Perk

Though the many kitchen appliances we have at our disposal are both exciting and helpful, counter space is the limiting factor. That’s why it’s key to delegate your real estate with products that serve multiple needs, and hybrid gadgets like this Cuisinart toaster oven can successfully clear up some space in one go, since it takes the place of three appliances.

That’s one of the reasons why this toaster oven is our favorite hybrid air fryer appliance. And right now you can grab it on sale for 45% off with an extra perk — it’s the toaster air fryer oven we love, with an added grill accessory. That means you can cook or heat up anything from grilled vegetables to toasty bagel brunches and busy weeknight leftovers.

Nordstrom Rack

To buy: Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill, $230 (originally $425) at nordstromrack.com

Though it comes with the extra dual-sided grill and griddle accessory, this nifty machine still has all the perks of our beloved air fryer toaster oven, like its large size and effective results.

It looks like a regular oven, since the front door opens towards you to reveal the inside racks. There are easy to use knobs that dot the front of the machine at the very top, which lets you toggle the controls for time, temperature, function, and how toasty you want your bread.

You’ll get eight functions to choose from: air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm, toast,and grill, making it an incredibly versatile addition to your repertoire. That means you can air fry up to 3-pounds of wings or even a whole chicken, or toast up six pieces of bread and heat up a 12-inch pizza. The options are truly endless, and though this appliance won’t dictate the exact cooktimes of certain ingredients, that means you’ll have the ability to control the outcomes exactly to your liking.

And, to help you do it all, you’ll get a nifty oven rack, a baking pan, an airfryer basket, and the dual sided grill.

Shoppers love it too, with one writing, “Perfect at toasting, airfrying, and even grilling. We couldn't be happier with our purchase! It is easy to keep clean.” “I no longer use my stove. This is so easy and convenient,” another person wrote.

If you’re looking to clear up space and save yourself some time, don’t miss out on this deal — grab the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven with a grill for nearly 50% off at Nordstrom Rack now before it’s too late.