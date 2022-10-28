This Food & Wine-Favorite Cuisinart Air Fryer Doubles as a Toaster Oven, and It’s $100 Off at Target

Grab this top-rated air fryer at a 43% discount right now.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 28, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven Tout
Photo:

Target

An air fryer is one of those appliances you swear you don’t really need, but as soon as you buy one, you can’t comprehend how you’ve cooked without it. Their ability to get foods extra crispy and tender in a speedy way makes them an essential for holiday prep or busy weeknight meals.The downside? They can be expensive, especially if you want one with additional perks. 

Luckily, we stumbled upon a multi-functional Food & Wine favorite air fryer that’s on sale at Target right now. You can snap up the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven for 43% off. 

Cuisinart TOA-60 Convection AirFryer Toaster Oven

Amazon

To buy: Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $130 (originally $230) at target.com

Most air fryers can bake, broil, roast, warm, and, of course, air fry — but this appliance also works as a toaster oven, eliminating the need for a toaster in the kitchen. Plus, it comes ready-to-use with an oven rack, baking pan, and an air fryer basket. Food & Wine testers chose this as a fave thanks to its multi-use capability and impressive capacity. 

We were able to stuff in a 4-pound chicken, 3 pounds of wings, six slices of bread, or a 12-inch pizza with no worries. It can heat up to roughly 450 degrees Fahrenheit, which adds to its functionality too. Testers noted, however, that it’s pretty big (15.50-by-16-by-14 inches), so you’ll definitely want to measure in your kitchen to make sure it fits.

You might not want to keep this Cuisinart air fryer hidden away, after all. Its classic stainless steel body will look sleek on your kitchen counter. It’s also designed with a glass-paneled door that pulls down like a classic stovetop oven, so you can easily check on the food you’re cooking, baking, or toasting up. 

Testers noted that while it can be tougher to clean, its design and function made for incredible results. The chicken they cooked in the appliance had crispy skin and juicy meat. While there are no distinct presets on the appliance, testers added that it’s a bonus if you like a bit of extra control throughout the cooking process. Use the dials along the front of the machine to adjust the time, temperature, function, and toast level.

In addition to winning over our testers, it has over 3,600 perfect ratings at Target, with shoppers noting they find it easy to clean, easy to use, and that it has great value and quality for the price. 

If you’re looking to buy an air fryer, but want to maximize the space in the kitchen, snap up the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven while it’s $100 off. You’ll be able to get crispy fries and perfectly toasted bread in a matter of minutes, which is key for this busy time of year. 

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Air Fryers
The 5 Best Air Fryers for 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Wayfair Wayday Kitchen Sale Tout
KitchenAid, Cuisinart, and More Kitchen Essentials Are Up to 70% Off During Wayfair's October Way Day
Starument Portable Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Clean Kitchen Drawers, Under Cabinets, and Beyond with This Sleek Portable Vacuum That’s on Sale
Amazon Prime kitchen tools
These 28 Kitchen Tools Have Our Seal of Approval—and They're on Sale for Amazon's October Prime Day
Ooni Karu Wood and Charcoal-Fired Portable Pizza Oven Tout
Psst—One of Our Favorite Pizza Ovens Is $100 Off in an Under-the-Radar Sale
Magic Mill Food Dehydrator Machine
We Declared This Food Dehydrator the Best of the Best, and It's Discounted in a Rare Sale
French Onion Soup Crocks
This Four-Piece Set of Soup Crocks Is Only $30, and Shoppers Use It for All of Their Cozy Comfort Foods
Magic Bullet Blender
Why This $30 Personal Blender Will Be Your Secret Weapon for Holiday Hosting
Post Event Day Deals
Amazon's October Prime Day Is Over, but You Can Still Shop Some of the Sale's Most Popular Kitchen Deals
Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine
Shoppers Say This Already Affordable Hamilton Beach Juicer Is Perfect for Beginners, and It's 36% Off 
Early Air Fryer Deals Tout
Hurry: Ninja, Cuisinart, and More Top-Rated Air Fryers Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon
Breville Sale
Amazon Quietly Slashed Up to $180 Off Breville's Top-Rated Toaster Ovens
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Dutch Oven With Loop Handles and Cast Iron Cover, 7 Quart
Lodge's Cast Iron Dutch Oven Is a Guaranteed Kitchen Workhorse for Fall and Winter, and It's 38% Off
Amazon Prime Editor Deals Tout New
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the Kitchen Finds I'm Buying Before the October Amazon Prime Day Ends
Best Kitchen Prime Day Deal Tout
Last Chance: These 100+ Jaw-Dropping Kitchen Deals from Amazon's October Prime Day End Tonight
Amazon Prime Badge Lifestyle
Cast Iron Cookware from Lodge, Le Creuset, and More Is Up to 43% Off for Prime Early Access Sale