An air fryer is one of those appliances you swear you don’t really need, but as soon as you buy one, you can’t comprehend how you’ve cooked without it. Their ability to get foods extra crispy and tender in a speedy way makes them an essential for holiday prep or busy weeknight meals.The downside? They can be expensive, especially if you want one with additional perks.

Luckily, we stumbled upon a multi-functional Food & Wine favorite air fryer that’s on sale at Target right now. You can snap up the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven for 43% off.

Amazon

To buy: Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $130 (originally $230) at target.com

Most air fryers can bake, broil, roast, warm, and, of course, air fry — but this appliance also works as a toaster oven, eliminating the need for a toaster in the kitchen. Plus, it comes ready-to-use with an oven rack, baking pan, and an air fryer basket. Food & Wine testers chose this as a fave thanks to its multi-use capability and impressive capacity.

We were able to stuff in a 4-pound chicken, 3 pounds of wings, six slices of bread, or a 12-inch pizza with no worries. It can heat up to roughly 450 degrees Fahrenheit, which adds to its functionality too. Testers noted, however, that it’s pretty big (15.50-by-16-by-14 inches), so you’ll definitely want to measure in your kitchen to make sure it fits.

You might not want to keep this Cuisinart air fryer hidden away, after all. Its classic stainless steel body will look sleek on your kitchen counter. It’s also designed with a glass-paneled door that pulls down like a classic stovetop oven, so you can easily check on the food you’re cooking, baking, or toasting up.

Testers noted that while it can be tougher to clean, its design and function made for incredible results. The chicken they cooked in the appliance had crispy skin and juicy meat. While there are no distinct presets on the appliance, testers added that it’s a bonus if you like a bit of extra control throughout the cooking process. Use the dials along the front of the machine to adjust the time, temperature, function, and toast level.

In addition to winning over our testers, it has over 3,600 perfect ratings at Target, with shoppers noting they find it easy to clean, easy to use, and that it has great value and quality for the price.

If you’re looking to buy an air fryer, but want to maximize the space in the kitchen, snap up the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven while it’s $100 off. You’ll be able to get crispy fries and perfectly toasted bread in a matter of minutes, which is key for this busy time of year.

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: