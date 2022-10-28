Lifestyle Kitchen This Food & Wine-Favorite Cuisinart Air Fryer Doubles as a Toaster Oven, and It’s $100 Off at Target Grab this top-rated air fryer at a 43% discount right now. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 28, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Target An air fryer is one of those appliances you swear you don’t really need, but as soon as you buy one, you can’t comprehend how you’ve cooked without it. Their ability to get foods extra crispy and tender in a speedy way makes them an essential for holiday prep or busy weeknight meals.The downside? They can be expensive, especially if you want one with additional perks. Luckily, we stumbled upon a multi-functional Food & Wine favorite air fryer that’s on sale at Target right now. You can snap up the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven for 43% off. Amazon To buy: Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $130 (originally $230) at target.com Most air fryers can bake, broil, roast, warm, and, of course, air fry — but this appliance also works as a toaster oven, eliminating the need for a toaster in the kitchen. Plus, it comes ready-to-use with an oven rack, baking pan, and an air fryer basket. Food & Wine testers chose this as a fave thanks to its multi-use capability and impressive capacity. We were able to stuff in a 4-pound chicken, 3 pounds of wings, six slices of bread, or a 12-inch pizza with no worries. It can heat up to roughly 450 degrees Fahrenheit, which adds to its functionality too. Testers noted, however, that it’s pretty big (15.50-by-16-by-14 inches), so you’ll definitely want to measure in your kitchen to make sure it fits. We Declared This Food Dehydrator the Best of the Best, and It's Discounted in a Rare Sale You might not want to keep this Cuisinart air fryer hidden away, after all. Its classic stainless steel body will look sleek on your kitchen counter. It’s also designed with a glass-paneled door that pulls down like a classic stovetop oven, so you can easily check on the food you’re cooking, baking, or toasting up. Testers noted that while it can be tougher to clean, its design and function made for incredible results. The chicken they cooked in the appliance had crispy skin and juicy meat. While there are no distinct presets on the appliance, testers added that it’s a bonus if you like a bit of extra control throughout the cooking process. Use the dials along the front of the machine to adjust the time, temperature, function, and toast level. In addition to winning over our testers, it has over 3,600 perfect ratings at Target, with shoppers noting they find it easy to clean, easy to use, and that it has great value and quality for the price. If you’re looking to buy an air fryer, but want to maximize the space in the kitchen, snap up the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven while it’s $100 off. You’ll be able to get crispy fries and perfectly toasted bread in a matter of minutes, which is key for this busy time of year. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: These Halloween Entertaining Must-Haves Will Make Your Tablescape Scream-Worthy—Starting at $7 This Set of Glasses with Bamboo Lids Gives Drinks the TikTok Treatment—and It’s Now 48% Off Shoppers Dub This Le Creuset Cookware the ‘Most Impressive Stock Pot,’ and It’s on Sale for $92 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit