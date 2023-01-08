Score This ‘Game-Changer’ Knife Set While It’s 40% Off at Amazon

I’m not sure about you, but my knives are worn down after the holidays. I spent plenty of time chopping, slicing, and dicing for braises and stews, and just because it’s the new year doesn’t mean I’m planning on stopping anytime soon.

The good news is we found a great set of knives from Cuisinart at the lowest price sincePrime Day. You can score a 15-piece knife set for just $64 — just about $4 per piece.

Amazon

To buy: Cuisinart 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, $64 (originally $110) at amazon.com



Aside from the great deal, this knife set is also well-crafted, too. Each knife is forged from high-carbon stainless steel, and comes with an ergonomically designed handle that will help you get through even the most daunting prep work. They are precision-honed, with a slight taper as you get further down the blade, ending in an extremely sharp point.

This set comes with everything you need to complete your kitchen or start off the new year with a fresh new set. It includes an 8-inch chef’s knife, a bread knife, a slicing knife, a santoku, a utility and paring knife, 4 steak knives, plus a set of shears and a sharpening steel, all neatly stored in a light wooden block.

Shoppers love how lightweight and durable these knives are. One reviewer writes, “This is a really good starter set, it has all the knives you use the most and they are of good quality. I've had this set for 4 years and am still very happy with them. They hold an edge well and stay sharp for a long time.”

Another shopper, who spent plenty of time with a low-quality set of knives, is glad they made the switch. They write, “After years of dull knives and smashing tomatoes I can finally slice like a pro. It’s a game changer.”

If you’re looking for a knife overhaul, snap up this set of Cuisinart knives while you can. At over 40% off, this deal won’t last long.