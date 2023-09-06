These Knives from Cuisinart Are as 'Sharp as Razors'—and the Whole Set Is Only $25 Right Now

Finding the perfect set of knives isn’t always easy. Of course, you want a quality set that will last for years, but you might not want to break the bank to get them. It’s all about finding a balance between knives that are both inexpensive and reliable.

And we just found a set that fits the bill. Not only is this colorful set of six Cuisinart knives 61% off at Amazon right now, but it includes a knife for every kind of kitchen task.

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

Amazon

This Cuisinart set comes with an 8-inch chefs knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, and a blade guard for each knife. The stainless steel blades also feature a slick ceramic coating, which helps food slide right off without sticking. And while some knife sets can cost upwards of $300, this one is only $25 right now.

And while the colors — lavender for the chef’s knife, and yellow for the bread knife, for example — do add a splash of personality to your kitchen, they also serve a practical purpose. The color coding helps prevent cross-contamination when you’re prepping different ingredients for dinner. So if you’re using the utility knife to slice tomatoes and the santoku knife to slice up salmon filets, you can recognize at a glance which knife to grab for the task at hand.

More than 4,200 Amazon shoppers are impressed with the quality of these Cuisinart knives, praising the fact that they are an excellent value for the price. One shopper wrote that they thought this deal was “too good to be true,” but they weren’t disappointed in the end. They added that “after years of trying very expensive high end block knives, these are now their new go-to knives in the kitchen.”

Another shopper called these knives a “pleasure,” to use and wrote that they are better quality than “some knives that they paid three or four times as much for.”

A third shopper who loved both the look and quality of this knife set wrote “These knives are not just pretty to look at. They are sharp as razors.”

You don’t have to spend much to stock your kitchen with a reliable set of sharp knives. Just grab this colorful set of Cuisinart knives while they’re still 61% off.

At the time of publishing the price was $25.

