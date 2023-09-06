These Knives from Cuisinart Are as 'Sharp as Razors'—and the Whole Set Is Only $25 Right Now

It's a 61% markdown.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Cuisinart Knives Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Amazon

Finding the perfect set of knives isn’t always easy. Of course, you want a quality set that will last for years, but you might not want to break the bank to get them. It’s all about finding a balance between knives that are both inexpensive and reliable. 

And we just found a set that fits the bill.  Not only is this colorful set of six Cuisinart knives 61% off at Amazon right now, but it includes a knife for every kind of kitchen task.

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

Amazon Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

Amazon

This Cuisinart set comes with an 8-inch chefs knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, and a blade guard for each knife. The stainless steel blades also feature a slick ceramic coating, which helps food slide right off without sticking. And while some knife sets can cost upwards of $300, this one is only $25 right now.

And while the colors — lavender for the chef’s knife, and yellow for the bread knife, for example — do add a splash of personality to your kitchen, they also serve a practical purpose. The color coding helps prevent cross-contamination when you’re prepping different ingredients for dinner. So if you’re using the utility knife to slice tomatoes and the santoku knife to slice up salmon filets, you can recognize at a glance which knife to grab for the task at hand. 

More than 4,200 Amazon shoppers are impressed with the quality of these Cuisinart knives, praising the fact that they are an excellent value for the price. One shopper wrote that they thought this deal was “too good to be true,” but they weren’t disappointed in the end. They added that “after years of trying very expensive high end block knives, these are now their new go-to knives in the kitchen.”

Another shopper called these knives a “pleasure,” to use and wrote that they are better quality than “some knives that they paid three or four times as much for.”

A third shopper who loved both the look and quality of this knife set wrote “These knives are not just pretty to look at. They are sharp as razors.” 

You don’t have to spend much to stock your kitchen with a reliable set of sharp knives. Just grab this colorful set of Cuisinart knives while they’re still 61% off. 

Shop More Deals on Knives 

Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set

Amazon HENCKELS Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set

Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Amazon Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set

Amazon

EatNeat 12 Piece Kitchen Knife Set

Amazon EatNeat 12 Piece Kitchen Knife Set

Amazon

Chicago Cutlery Essentials 15 Piece

Amazon Chicago Cutlery Essentials 15 Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set

Amazon

Zwilling 3-Piece Knife Set

Amazon ZWILLING Twin Signature 3-pc German Knife Set

Amazon

At the time of publishing the price was $25.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Cuisinart Coffee Maker Sale Tout
This Cuisinart Coffee Maker Is Perfect for Hot and Cold Drinks—Plus It's at the Lowest Price We've Ever Seen
QT: Berry Tout
Shoppers Say This Nifty Container Is a 'Money Saver,' and Can Keep Berries Fresh for '5 Weeks'
Bestselling Back to School Lunch Boxes Tout
Trending: These Bestselling Back-to-School Lunch Boxes Are Also Great for On-the-Go Adults
Related Articles
Hurry! Amazon Just Slashed Prices of Top-Notch Knife Brands by 62%, Including Henckels and Shun Tout
Hurry! Amazon Just Slashed Prices of Top-Notch Knife Brands by 62%, Including Henckels and Shun
Henckels Knife Block Set Tout
Hurry: Grab This Razor-Sharp Henckels Knife Block Set While It’s Nearly $200 Off
Food & Wine Amazon QT: Movers and Shakers Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Rushing to Buy These 12 Trending Kitchen Essentials—and They're All Under $25
Roundup: Amazon Best LDW Deals Tout
There Are Thousands of Kitchenware Pieces on Sale at Amazon This Weekend—Shop 25+ of the Best, Up to 67% Off
Target Henckels Knives Sale Tout
Henckels Self-Sharpening Knife Sets That Cut Through Food 'Like Butter’ Are Up to 70% Off at Target
Amazon's Hidden Outlet Has Deals on Staub, Henckels, and More Up to 74% Off Before Labor Day
Amazon's Hidden Outlet Has Deals on Staub, Henckels, and More Up to 74% Off Before Labor Day
Amazon Roundup: Amazon Best Outlet LDW Deals/Last-Chance LDW Deals
Don’t Wait: Amazon’s Labor Day Sale Is Nearly Over, but You Can Still Save Up to 52% Off on Kitchen Essentials
Roundup: Amazon Editor-Loved LDW Deals (first-person) Tout
From Wüsthof to Le Creuset and All-Clad, These Are the 8 Kitchen Deals I’m Eyeing During Amazon’s Massive Labor Day Sale
QT: Prime Member Exclusive Tout
We Found the 9 Best Kitchen Deals at Amazon—but They’re for Prime Members Only
A Global Knife on a cutting board with two onions and a pile of diced onions.
This Japanese-Made Knife That Cut Tomatoes Into Paper-Thin Slices in Our Tests Is Over Half Off at Amazon
Target Kitchen and Home Labor Day Weekend Sale Tout
Target Slashed Prices on 10,000+ Kitchen Items for Labor Day Weekend, Including These 30 Up to 69% Off
Amazon SoftDuo Kitchen Mat Tout
This Comfortable, Easy-to-Clean Kitchen Mat Has Received ‘6 Stars’ from Shoppers—and It’s 40% Off Right Now
My Family Has Owned This Henckels Knife Set for Nearly 10 Yearsâand Right Now You Can Grab an Even Better Version at 59% Off Tout
My Family Has Owned This Henckels Knife Set for Nearly 10 Years—and Right Now You Can Grab an Even Better Version at 59% Off
Best Labor Day Sales to Stock Up on Cookware, Appliances, Grills, and More Tout
The 23 Best Labor Day Sales to Stock Up on Cookware, Appliances, Grills, and More
Roundup: Our Place Goodbye Summer Sale Tout
I Use Our Place’s Do-It-All Pan Every Day, and It’s Already on Sale Ahead of Labor Day
Cuisinart Sale Tout
We Found Deals Up to 59% Off Cuisinart Food Processors, Coffee Makers, and More Hidden in Amazon's Kitchen Section