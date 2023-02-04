Lifestyle Kitchen Our Favorite Affordable Pasta Maker Can Make 5 Different Shapes—and Right Now, It’s on Sale Make Ravioli, Lasagna, Spaghetti, Fettuccine, and more. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 4, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon There’s nothing like pasta, especially when it’s freshly made. It goes well with a multitude of sauces, and depending on the recipe, possibly might even be deliciously rich from egg yolks. Though pasta’s a dish we’re always craving, there’s no denying that making fresh pasta is intimidating to tackle at home. But, with the right machine, you’d be surprised by just how smooth the process can go. That’s why we combed through product after product to test the best of the best, and came up with our favorite affordable pick — the CucinaPro 5-Piece Deluxe Pasta Maker Set. The best part? Right now it’s on sale, just in time for those slow weekend cooking projects. Amazon To buy: CucinaPro 5-Piece Deluxe Pasta Maker Set, $45 (originally $60) at amazon.com There are a few reasons why this pasta machine landed itself as one of our favorites, even among more expensive alternatives. We love how it offers versatility with multiple pieces for different shapes. This is key for pasta making, since the type of pasta you choose for different dishes is important. Not only that, but it gives you extra room to be more creative and explore other options. You’ll get the base with the manual crank, along with three attachments that make sheets, as well as shapes like spaghetti, fettuccine, linguine, and capellini. That means you can make traditional pastas like lasagna, tortellini, or ravioli with full sheets, as well as dishes like spaghetti carbonara, linguine alla puttanesca, and more. RELATED: Amazon Already Discounted Nespresso, Breville, and More Top-Rated Kitchen Brands Ahead of Presidents Day Aside from the variety of shapes this machine was able to produce, we also liked how easy it was to use. The steel machine is lightweight even with attachments on, and the hand crank was sturdy and easier to hold than other models we tested. Though you should only wash the machine by hand, the nifty brush it comes with helps with cleaning. Plus we found that this machine was a durable and well-crafted option that’ll last you a long time, despite the low price tag. So, if you’re looking to amp up your Sunday dinners, now’s the time to grab this CucinaPro Pasta Maker set. It’s got everything you need to get started during those cold winter weekend projects, without the hefty price tag. And, since it’s on sale, you can save even more money by grabbing it now. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: Le Creuset’s New Twist on a Classic Color Goes with Practically Everything—and Pieces Are Already Selling Out Grab Our Favorite Baking Sheet for Crispy Wings While It’s Less Than $30 at Amazon This ‘Perfectly Sized’ Staub Baking Dish Set Is 54% Off at Nordstrom—but Not for Long Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit