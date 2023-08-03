The Crooked House, an architectural oddity whose almost drunkenly slanted walls had earned it the nickname “Britain’s wonkiest pub,” will be closing its slightly off-kilter doors for good. The Dudley, England pub was put up for sale earlier this year, and its as-yet-unidentified buyer will reportedly not be using the building as a bar.

“Quick note to let customers and visitors [know], the crooked house has been sold,” a recent post on the Crooked House Facebook page read. “Unlikely to be [opening] its doors again. Marstons have sold the site to [a] private buyer for alternative use, that is all we know.”

The Crooked House was built in 1765 and was originally used as a farmhouse. By the early 1800s, coal and limestone mining were among the most prevalent industries in that part of England’s Black Country, and the building started to sink on one side. It was already a popular local boozer at the time, and picked up the name “The Siden House,” as “siden” meant “crooked” in Black Country dialect. It picked up a different name, was temporarily closed in the 1940s for being as unsafe as it might’ve looked, and was saved from demolition by Wolverhampton and Dudley Breweries. After getting some structural reinforcements, the Crooked House reopened for business.

It was put up for sale in March of this year, with a £675,000 ($858,000) price tag. The pub’s owner’s, Marston’s, have since confirmed that the property was sold. “We’re delighted to confirm the sale of The Crooked House has now completed,” a Marston’s spokesperson told the Birmingham Mail. “At this stage we’re unable to disclose any details on the buyer or price.”

After the pub’s social media announcement that it was “unlikely to be opening its doors again,” a Change.org petition was launched to try to save it, in the hopes that the National Trust, another organization, or even a different brewery might be able to preserve the building and its history.

One of the pub’s champions is Anne Millward, a former mayor of Dudley. "I understand the need to shut some failing pubs down for financial reasons [...] but this is one of the jewels in the crown of their estate and the brewery as a whole has a long association with the Black Country,” she told the Express & Star.

"People from all over the world know of the Crooked House and many have traveled to see it. It has long been famous as a unique pub, and I know people in my area of Gornal are really keen to see if it can be saved.”

In the meantime, the pub’s Facebook page is encouraging locals to keep visiting other boozers in the area. “[W]ish things could [have] been very different but unfortunately not,” its most recent post read. “Keep supporting the great other local pubs to make sure they stay as they should be.”