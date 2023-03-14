Home Cooks Rave About These Crocs That Are as Comfy as ‘Gel-Pro Kitchen Mats,’ and They’re Under $30 at Amazon

Whether your kitchen floors are hardwood or tile, there’s something we can all agree on: Standing for long periods in the kitchen can be painful for your feet, ankles, and even your back. It can get so bad, you might not want to cook dinner, let alone do the dishes.

Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found a worthy solution. It’s not a gel-pro mat, although that might be a smart investment too. Instead, shoppers are scooping up Crocs to make standing in the kitchen not only bearable, but comfortable.

Amazon

To buy: Crocs Classic Clogs, from $29 at amazon.com

Crocs Clogs are a modern-day classic because of their hybrid sneaker-sandal design. They are made with a proprietary closed-cell resin called Croslite that is lightweight, slip-resistant, odor-resistant, and non-marking. In short, they are an over-engineered slipper you could wear outside. They have an unmistakable clog-like silhouette, with holes near your toes and a backstrap for added security, although you don’t need to use it most of the time.

Speaking of those holes, you can famously add up to 26 jibbitz (Croc charms) to them to make your pair truly your own. If you love cooking, this pizza one might be calling your name.

And the toughest part about picking a pair of Crocs? Picking a color. They come in tons of different shades like red, sunflower yellow, blue, and more.

Over 370,000 Amazon shoppers agree that Crocs are a great way to stay comfortable in the kitchen. One customer writes that they “wear these in the kitchen and around the house while [they] do chores,” adding that “it makes standing at the sink for dishes or moving around to cook easier on my feet and back.” Another shopper adds that they “purchased these shoes solely for standing in the kitchen,” and adds that they “help take the stress off my knees and ankles when I'm cooking.”

But another, who admits they are a late adapter to Crocs, put it perfectly. They write that wearing Crocs is like “walking on my Gel-Pro kitchen mats wherever I go.”

It’s about time you added a pair of Crocs to your kitchen repertoire. For just $29, they may just change how you cook.

