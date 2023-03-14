What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Home Cooks Rave About These Crocs That Are as Comfy as ‘Gel-Pro Kitchen Mats,’ and They’re Under $30 at Amazon Over 370,000 shoppers have given the shoes a perfect rating. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 14, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Pamela Jew Whether your kitchen floors are hardwood or tile, there’s something we can all agree on: Standing for long periods in the kitchen can be painful for your feet, ankles, and even your back. It can get so bad, you might not want to cook dinner, let alone do the dishes. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found a worthy solution. It’s not a gel-pro mat, although that might be a smart investment too. Instead, shoppers are scooping up Crocs to make standing in the kitchen not only bearable, but comfortable. Amazon To buy: Crocs Classic Clogs, from $29 at amazon.com Crocs Clogs are a modern-day classic because of their hybrid sneaker-sandal design. They are made with a proprietary closed-cell resin called Croslite that is lightweight, slip-resistant, odor-resistant, and non-marking. In short, they are an over-engineered slipper you could wear outside. They have an unmistakable clog-like silhouette, with holes near your toes and a backstrap for added security, although you don’t need to use it most of the time. Speaking of those holes, you can famously add up to 26 jibbitz (Croc charms) to them to make your pair truly your own. If you love cooking, this pizza one might be calling your name. And the toughest part about picking a pair of Crocs? Picking a color. They come in tons of different shades like red, sunflower yellow, blue, and more. Over 370,000 Amazon shoppers agree that Crocs are a great way to stay comfortable in the kitchen. One customer writes that they “wear these in the kitchen and around the house while [they] do chores,” adding that “it makes standing at the sink for dishes or moving around to cook easier on my feet and back.” Another shopper adds that they “purchased these shoes solely for standing in the kitchen,” and adds that they “help take the stress off my knees and ankles when I'm cooking.” But another, who admits they are a late adapter to Crocs, put it perfectly. They write that wearing Crocs is like “walking on my Gel-Pro kitchen mats wherever I go.” It’s about time you added a pair of Crocs to your kitchen repertoire. For just $29, they may just change how you cook. At the time of publishing, the price started at $29. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine KitchenAid's Color of the Year Is a Dose of Warmth for 2021 Amazon Shoppers Have Found the Perfect Nonstick Baking Sheet for Air Fryers and Toaster Ovens—and It’s Nearly 40% Off OXO Launched a Refrigerator Organizer Collection Just in Time for Spring, and Prices Start at $12