The Perfect Last-Minute Gift for Cocktail Lovers Is Now on Sale with Our Exclusive Code

Whether you’re out of gift ideas for your mom, sister, brother, uncle, or friend — and hey, there comes a time when we all are — there’s one present that promises to bring smiles to each and every one of your (over-21) family and friends: an elevated cocktail experience they can enjoy without stepping foot into frightful weather.

Enter, Cratejoy, a robust marketplace for subscription boxes including several supremely sippable — and very giftable — options for the eleventh hour. Available in one-, three-, six-, and 12-month increments, Cratejoy subscription boxes fit a variety of gift budgets, especially now that the brand is offering 20% off plus free shipping on the first box with the code SILENTNIGHT until December 25.

While there are loads of boxes to choose from, our picks include the following festive options that serve up both solid holiday spirit and a buzz to boot (save that last one). Just note that none of these boxes include actual alcohol — another gift that’s sure to be well-received. Recipients will need to purchase at least one bottle of booze, or several minis, to complete the recipes.

Jolly Hour Box

To buy: $47 for one month with code SILENTNIGHT (originally $59 for one month) at cratejoy.com

Specifically designed to help the layperson create craft cocktails at home, the Jolly Hour box features surprising flavor combinations thanks to unusual ingredients — think reductions and bitters. Each box comes with everything you’ll need to concoct 12 cocktails besides the actual alcohol, including instructions, non-alcoholic ingredients, and special garnishes to elevate the at-home sipping experience. Just one bottle of booze is needed for each recipe, and you get to pick your spirit of choice when you order.

One shopper said the recipe instructions are “foolproof,” and that the box is packed with “top-quality ingredients.” Another shopper agreed, sharing that “the drinks are delicious and are super easy to make.”

Box on the Rocks Box

To buy: $39 for one month with code SILENTNIGHT (originally $49 for one month) at cratejoy.com

This retro-themed subscription box is curated by female founders to equip recipients with everything they’ll need to make a minimum of 10 classic cocktails with a twist (just BYO booze). Unexpected ingredients that can’t be found in grocery stores make this box ideal for those with an adventurous spirit and sophisticated palate. The best part: The collectable cocktail-making tools, fun glasses, and creative recipe cards ensure the benefits of this box outlast the buzz.

The box has “absolutely everything you need” to make a “delicious cocktail,” according to one reviewer, while another said the “sweetness in the drink is perfect.” Various drink mixes include classic margaritas plus unique ingredients you can find only in this box such as Citrus Sour.

Monthly Mocktail Box

To buy: $50 for one month with code SILENTNIGHT (originally $62 for one month) at cratejoy.com

Perfect for a friend who enjoys fun flavors sans alcohol, Cratejoy’s Monthly Mocktail Box offers liquor-free cocktail ingredients that raise the bar so no one’s stuck toasting the New Year with a super sad seltzer. Expect up to eight products per box (think: Portland Syrups, All the Bitter's alcohol-free aromatic bitters, and a silicone rose ice mold), all expertly selected to help homemade libations deliver on both taste and presentation. Shoppers have called the mocktails “pleasantly refreshing,” and have said they enjoyed drinks including the Sugarplum Highball and the Lavender Mocktail.

If you’re sold on selecting at least one of these cocktail subscription boxes for a loved one — or yourself — Cratejoy’s 20% off sale with code SILENTNIGHT won’t last forever, so add your favorite box to your virtual cart by December 25.