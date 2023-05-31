Two Summer-Themed Oreo Flavors Are Coming Back

Oreos inspired by cotton candy and s'mores made their debut together eight years ago.

By Adam Campbell-Schmitt
Published on May 31, 2023
Limited-Edition OREO Cotton Candy Sandwich Cookies
Photo:

Courtesy of OREO

You can definitely call it a comeback: Eight years after being released as a limited-edition flavor, Oreo's Cotton Candy cookies are returning.

The blue and pink creme-filled cookies were apparently enough of a fan favorite that the brand decided they were worthy of a second run. In its teaser announcement on Instagram yesterday, Oreo shows multiple requests for the return of Cotton Candy with the name blurred out while promising, "You asked…again, and again, and again. We listened."

True to its word, Oreo posted a follow-up today which confirmed that, indeed, Cotton Candy Oreo cookies would be coming back.

The cotton candy-inspired cookies consist of a "double-stuffed" portion of the aforementioned cotton candy-flavored creme sandwiched between two Golden Oreo wafers (or "basecakes", as Oreo calls them), forgoing any chocolate in the mix. The cookies will start hitting stores nationwide on June 5 and, according to the brand, will be available "while supplies last."

Now for some even sweeter news: When the Cotton Candy Oreo was first introduced in 2015, it was joined that year by the addition of another new, limited-edition flavor, S'mores Oreos. Oddly enough, 2023 is also seeing the return of those S'mores Oreos, now going by the much more succinct branding of "S'mOreo."

Limited-Edition OREO S'mores Sandwich Cookies

Courtesy of OREO

The campfire treat-themed iteration of Oreo features graham-flavored cookies, and one layer each of both chocolate and marshmallow creme fillings. But unlike its cotton candy cousin, and likely given so many people's fond memories of s'mores, the unsurprisingly popular flavor has been brought back multiple times since its initial offering.

The newly named S'mOreo cookies, which were last seen in retailers two years ago, returned in May of this year and will stick around, once again, while supplies last.

