Here's How Much More Thanksgiving Will Cost This Year

For the first time ever, the average price of an estimated Thanksgiving dinner for ten people surged past the $60 mark.

By
Mike Pomranz
Photo of Mike Pomranz
Mike Pomranz

Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.

Expertise: beer and cider.

Experience: Mike Pomranz has been a part of America's craft beer scene since touring the Pyramid Brewery in Berkeley, California, with a fake ID in 1997. He's been writing professionally since 2002, and branched out into beer journalism in 2006 before eventually tackling all aspects of food and beverage. His work has appeared in dozens of publications including Time, People, Playboy, VinePair, Travel + Leisure, and Eater. Mike currently resides in Sheffield, England, where he owns the Cider Hole.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 18, 2022
Thanksgiving dinner spread
Photo:

Anja Burgar / Getty Images

The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) has released its annual analysis of Thanksgiving dinner costs dating all the way back to 1986. But in a year when reports have suggested inflation is the highest it’s been since 1981, the 2022 report, which came out this week, feels more relevant than ever.

After remaining relatively steady for about a decade, and even taking a slight dip in 2020, last year, the price of a Thanksgiving dinner for ten people rose to a record high, topping the previous 2015 peak by about $3. But with inflation continuing to rear its ugly head throughout 2022, the cost took an even more dramatic spike this year, jumping 20%, the largest year-over-year increase since the Farm Bureau’s survey began.

The total cost — which compiles the price of a 16-pound turkey, stuffing mix, frozen pie crusts, whipping cream, frozen peas, dinner rolls, pumpkin pie mix, milk, sweet potatoes, a veggie tray, fresh cranberries, and other miscellaneous ingredients across 224 surveys nationwide — reached $64.05, a record annual jump in dollars of $10.74.

"General inflation slashing the purchasing power of consumers is a significant factor contributing to the increase in average cost of this year's Thanksgiving dinner," AFBF chief economist Roger Cryan stated. "General inflation has been running 7% to 9% in recent months, while the most recent Consumer Price Index report for food consumed at home reveals a 12% increase over the past year."

The biggest ticket item in the meal, the turkey, was also one of the biggest contributors of the price increase. The Farm Bureau pegged the average price of a 16-pound turkey at $28.96. or $1.81 per pound, which was up 21% since last year. (Per the AFBF rules, their price checkers seek “the best possible prices without taking advantage of special promotional coupons or purchase deals.”) Cryan stated that this turkey price bump can "be attributed to a slightly smaller flock this year, increased feed costs, and lighter processing weights."

Despite these issues, however, the Farm Bureau billed the overall supply of turkeys as "adequate" enough to prevent any nationwide or permanent regional shortages. The group also pointed out that their prices were calculated between October 18 to 31, "before most grocery store chains began featuring whole frozen turkeys at sharply lower prices." As of the week ending November 16, USDA Agricultural Marketing Service data now said the average per-pound feature price for whole frozen turkeys had dropped to just 95 cents.

Looking beyond the bird, every single item on the Farm Bureau’s shopping list was up between 8% and 26% with one glaring exception: a 14-ounce bag of cubed stuffing mix was up a whopping 69%.

"Other contributing factors to the increased cost for the meal include supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine," Cryan continued. "Farmers are working hard to meet growing demands for food — both here in the U.S. and globally — while facing rising prices for fuel, fertilizer and other inputs."

Finally, the Farm Bureau added a reminder that pricing can differ significantly depending on the region. While the Northeast and Midwest had average prices similar to the national one — $64.02 and $64.26, respectively — a meal out in the West was $71.37 while the same food in the South was a mere $58.42.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Thanksgiving turkey dinner with potatoes, gravy and green beans
Expect to Pay More for a Turkey This Year
Halloween Is More Expensive This Year
Halloween Is More Expensive This Year as Candy Costs Creep Higher
Tomato plants in a greenhouse wither
Drought Conditions Are Forcing Farmers to Destroy Crops, Farm Bureau Reports
french fries
Your Favorite Chef Is Probably Using These Frozen French Fries
the-7-best-carving-boards-of-2022-tested-and-reviewed-tout-social
The 7 Best Carving Boards of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Why Is Everyone Still So Obsessed with Burgundy?
Why Is Everyone Still So Obsessed With Burgundy?
Roasted turkey on a platter
Cooking a Turkey 101
The 6 Best Roasting Pans of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
The 6 Best Roasting Pans of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Dijon mustard
Good Mustard Is Getting Hard to Find in France
A sunflower in a field among other sunflowers
Sunflower Oil Is in Short Supply as War Continues in Ukraine
An employee prepares a customer's sandwich order at a Subway fast food restaurant
Subway Restaurants Are Running Short on Meat
Citrus-Champagne Punch for Thanksgiving Recipe Gallery
The Food & Wine Guide to Thanksgiving
Plate of cabbage wraps
Best Vegan Meal Delivery Services
Tucker's casually uses Creekstone Farms beef and buries it in a mountain of grilled onions
We Found the Best Fast Food in Every State, and They're All Local Obsessions
An aisle in a grocery store
Expect Chicken, Milk, and Other Groceries to Start Costing You Even More, USDA Says
Best Glass Storage Containers
The 7 Best Glass Storage Containers of 2022