This Pan Is Just What You Need to Make the Coronation Quiche, and It's Only $10 at Amazon

Celebrate the coronation with King Charles’ official recipe.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 1, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

A freshly made quiche
Photo:

Brent Hofacker / Getty Images

For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II reigned over England, but on May 6, 2023 a new monarch is taking over — her son, now known as Charles III. And to celebrate the occasion the soon-to-be King ordained an official coronation recipe for quiche lorraine.

This historic occasion has attracted attention from Americans too (many more of whom have been closely following the royal family since Meghan Markle joined). A great way to take part in the festivities is by baking King Charles’ quiche, perhaps for the coronation watch party you’re planning to host. But first, you’re going to need the perfect pan — and this one with more than 3,000 perfect ratings is only $10 on Amazon.

Wilton Excelle Elite Non-Stick Tart and Quiche Pan with Removable Bottom

Amazon

To buy: Wilton Nonstick Quiche Pan, $10 (originally $12) at amazon.com

According to the British royal family’s official Twitter account, the King and Queen Consort (his wife Camila) released the recipe in honor of the Coronation Big Lunch, from May 6 to 8. During this time, communities all over the United Kingdom are encouraged to host block parties (or even just a cup of tea with a neighbor) celebrating the coronation where tea, drinks, and food will be served — including this quiche. 

Whether you want to host a Coronation Big Lunch in your neighborhood, or are planning a more lowkey celebration at home, this spinach and tarragon-flecked quiche is a crowd pleaser (“Great British Baking Showhost Prue Leith called it “really good”). 

One of the most important aspects of great quiche is a flakey, firm — never soggy — crust with a crimped edge. And to get that, you need this pan. It’s 9-inches in diameter, the perfect shareable size, with a scalloped design. It’s nonstick, so no pieces of your crust get stuck to pan. And, crucially, the bottom is removable, so you can seamlessly remove it from the pan for serving with no damage to the crust or filling. 

This pan has earned so much praise thanks to the fact that it’s sturdy and easy to wipe clean. One reviewer thinks that this quiche pan is the same quality as those sold by a more expensive retailer, writing that it “makes a fantastic fluted crust while baking evenly,” and that it’s “a must for perfect sized, tasty brunch quiches.”  

“My quiche slid out with no damage to the crust,” wrote another reviewer who reported seeing the same quality product sold for as much as $40 at “speciality kitchen stores.”

Quiche is the ideal brunch dish any time of year — not just during the coronation. For just $10, this quiche pan is a great deal, and you’ll use it throughout King Charles’ reign. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $10. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer Tout
Hurry: Target Just Slashed $150 Off KitchenAid's Shopper-Loved Mixer for 1 More Day
Amazon Kitchenware Deals Tout
Only Amazon Prime Members Can Access These 9 Amazing Kitchenware Deals, and Prices Start at Just $8
Oprah Winfrey; Clevr Sleeptime SuperLatte
I Tried One of Oprah’s Favorite Latte Brands, and Now I Understand the Hype
Related Articles
King Charles; a quiche with spinach
Let Them Eat Quiche: King Charles Releases Official Coronation Recipe
Woman holding glass pouring champagne
The Best Champagne Delivery Services to Facilitate the Festivities
Beef Stew Recipe
Made In’s Entrée Bowls Are the Ultimate Pasta Bowl — Here’s Why
The Best Cookie Sheets
The 6 Best Cookie Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Muffin Pan
The 5 Best Muffin Pans of 2023, According to Our Tests
Best Bundt Pans
We Tested the Best Bundt Pans for Baking Beautiful, Evenly Browned Cakes
Basil and Cornmeal Waffles
Our 35 Best Easter Brunch Recipes
Almond Strawberry Tart
31 Recipes to Make in May
The Best Table Runners
The 15 Best Table Runners of 2023, According to an Interior Designer
Sausage and Red Onion Sheet Pan Quiche
Breakfast and Brunch Party Recipes for Watching the World Cup
Best Pizza Stones
The 5 Best Pizza Stones of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Small Dining Sets for a Range of Spaces and Styles
The 10 Best Small Dining Sets for a Range of Spaces and Styles
Coca Cola Bundt Cake with Amarena Cherries
40 Essential (and Delicious) Cake Recipes
The 12 Best Cake Stands of 2022
The 12 Best Cake Stands of 2023
Best Cake Decorating Tools of 2022
The 10 Best Cake Decorating Tools of 2023
Spring Cookbooks for 2023
19 Best New Spring Cookbooks of 2023