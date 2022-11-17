'Corn Kid' Is a Giant Fan of Thanksgiving, Too

The viral video star has teamed with Green Giant on a talking apron and more corn-themed fun.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale is an acclaimed writer based in the American South who has spent over a decade covering food, culture, travel, and sports for publications on both sides of the Atlantic. She has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Published on November 17, 2022
We've reached the pages on the calendar when we start looking back and reflecting on 2022. It's almost time to peruse year-end Best Of lists, to vaguely think about what we'll do differently in 2023, and to immediately share our Spotify Wrapped. No matter how these next few weeks shake out, it's safe to say that one of the highlights of this year was the arrival of Tariq the "Corn Kid."

The charismatic and hilarious second grader was shared into everyone's social feeds for a few blissful days in August, all because he couldn't stop talking about corn. In that first "Recess Therapy" video where Tariq said that "everything changed" after he started eating corn, he had no idea how true that would be in retrospect. After his memorable appearance racked up several million views, Tariq has since been named South Dakota's Official Corn-bassador, he appeared in what is currently Chipotle’s most-watched video ever, and he was profiled in The New York Times. (Not a bad summer for a 7-year-old.)

And Tariq has a new gig just in time for Thanksgiving too: he's partnered with Green Giant to ensure that his fave vegetable has a place at everyone's holiday table. During his week with Green Giant, he'll be prepping a couple of "corn-tastic" side dishes, donating canned vegetables to a food bank, and making an appearance on the Green Giant float at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"What is Thanksgiving without corn?" Tariq said in a statement. "Thanksgiving is practically a holiday about corn. I mean, every day could be a holiday if you get to eat corn at some point — but this is the one day that we get to stay home with family, watch a big parade, and then eat corn. Lots and lots of corn. It's my favorite day of the year!"

Green Giant also wants Tariq (and corn, obviously) to be part of your Thanksgiving celebrations too. The company is giving away 25 free limited-edition Green Giant aprons that say "I'm a Giant Fan of Corn" on the front and come with "an inspiring audible message from the Corn Kid." To enter the giveaway, you just need to complete an entry form on the Green Giant website between now and Monday, November 21 — no purchase necessary. Contest entrants need to be 18 or over and must be a legal resident of the U.S. or Washington, D.C. All winners will be notified on November 22.

So even if the Official Corn-bassador isn't actually sitting at your table, you can summon some of his corn-driven enthusiasm. And corn seems like a pretty safe conversation topic, regardless of which of your relatives might be passing you the side dishes.

