Shoppers Are Tossing Out Their Dinnerware for This $29 Set of Corelle Pasta Bowls That Double as Plates

They have more than 1,800 five-star ratings on Amazon so far.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & Deals

Sanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. Her work has previously appeared in Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.

Experience

As an Amazon Ecommerce Writer on the News and Deals team, Sanah dedicates herself to finding the best and newest products money can buy at a wow-worthy price through thorough research, expert interviews, and personal testing.

She has a strong passion for the home and kitchen space covering everything from trendy decor to popular cookware—and she wouldn't give it up for the world. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive.

Before joining the Dotdash Meredith team, Sanah published work at Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Corelle 4-Pc Versa Bowls
Photo:

Amazon

Classic plates hold your food, but they also present problems like the occasional overflow from saucy dishes or heaps of pasta. That’s where “blates” come in: The dinnerware must- have that has the surface area of a plate with the high walls of a bowl. And if you’re looking to get in on the trend, search no further because these Corelle plates are the perfect example. In fact, people are saying they are “perfect for everything,” and right now you can grab them for just $7 a bowl. 

These bowl-like plates have a deep 30-ounce capacity to hold meals like loaded nachos, salads, fried rice, stews, and more. The raised edges are the star of the show here, which prevents liquids or toppings from spilling over. 

Corelle 4-Pc Versa Bowls

Amazon

To buy: Corelle Versa Meal Bowl Set, $29 at amazon.com

And while the pasta bowls are truly more functional than your average plate, these don’t compromise on style. The set has a minimalistic appearance that goes nicely with any kind of tablescape. Just don’t be surprised if guests feel like they’re getting a restaurant-quality meal in these — the Corelle plates look just like the stylish ones at your favorite spot.

Arguably one of the best parts about these bowls are the quality. Corelle is known for the durability and design of its plateware, and these are no different. Made from chip-resistant glass, these have a triple layer design that prevents the plates from breaking if dropped in the sink. And yes, these can easily be cleaned by hand or in the dishwasher.

Plus, anyone with a small kitchen will appreciate how great these are for storage. They stack nicely in the cabinet, saving you tons of space. Bonus: You could even place your old bowls in these, that is if you haven’t tossed them out. 

The Versa bowls are loved by shoppers on Amazon — they have more than 1,800 five-star ratings so far from people who use them for ramen, pancakes, lasagna, noodles, and more. 

“These are the best. I no longer use plates or regular bowls. This is all that I ever eat out of now,” wrote one shopper who titled their review, “I’m a bowl person now.” And another who bought these for their husband wrote, “He loves these so much he wants me to trash all our other dishes and only use these.”

One last shopper who noticed the bowl-shaped plate trend in restaurants wrote, “These bowls are just the right size for a meal — deep enough so that sliding near the edge is not an issue, and I find it's easy to cut meat. Because they're deeper than a plate, they can hold more if you want more.”

If you’re ready to upgrade your dinnerware for the only plates you’ll want to use, go with this Corelle Versa bowl plate set that’s just $29 on Amazon. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Viski Raye Angled Stemmed Nick and Nora Glasses Set of 2 tout
Instead of Ordering a $12 Manhattan, Order These $12 Glasses to Make Cocktails at Home
Made In Presidents Day sale TOUT
Get Restaurant-Quality Cookware at a Discount During Made In’s Big Presidents Day Sale
Maars Drinkware 79701-1PK Insulated Coffee Mug
Amazon Shoppers Swear This Mug Is Just as Good as a Yeti — And It's a Fraction of the Price
Related Articles
Amazon Home New Arrivals tout
New: Amazon Has Great Additions to Its Kitchen Section, and Prices Start at Just $19
4 Slice Toaster,whall Stainless Steel Toaster 6 Bread Shade
Whoa—This Shopper-Loved Toaster Is Over 80% Off at Amazon Right Now
7 Pack Silicone Lids
Shoppers Love These Versatile Lids So Much, They’re Buying Them Twice—Grab a Set at 50% Off
YHY Pasta Bowls 30oz
These Pasta Bowls Were Our Readers’ Most-Loved Item from Last Year, and They’re the Cheapest They've Been in Months
To-Go Food Containers and Bags on Amazon tout
These Food Containers and Lunch Bags on Amazon Start at $8 and Can Instantly Upgrade Your Meals
Rachael Ray Bakeware Meatloaf/Nonstick Baking Loaf Pan with Insert Tout
This Nifty Meatloaf and Bread Pan Has a Clever Design That Makes Lifting Loaves Out a Breeze—and It’s Just $20
Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale tout
This Kitchen Scale With Over 100,000 Perfect Ratings on Amazon Will Prevent Any Baking Disasters
BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Handheld Vacuum
This Handheld Vacuum Is the ‘Powerful Little Contraption’ You Need to Clean Your Kitchen and It’s on Sale
Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Cutlery Organizer Tout
The Secret to a Tidy Kitchen Drawer Is This $12 Utensil Organizer with a Clever Design You Have to See
Chefman Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill Tout
Don’t Wait for Summer: This On-Sale Electric Grill Makes Burgers, Steak, and Vegetables Safely Indoors
Stone Lain Coupe Dinnerware Set
Amazon Shoppers Call This Dinnerware Set 'Design Perfection,' and You Can Grab It for Under $100
Le Creuset
These 60+ After-Christmas Sales Are the Only Ones to Shop on Amazon Right Now
charcuterie board sale roundup tout
Get Game Day Ready with These Charcuterie Boards from Amazon While They’re Up to 54% Off
The 11 Best Pasta Bowls of 2022
The 11 Best Pasta Bowls of 2023
Lodge LCC3 Cast Iron Combo Cooker, Pre-Seasoned
Over 18,400 Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This Lodge ‘Workhorse’ — and It’s 50% Off Right Now
Staub Cast Iron 4-qt Round Cocotte tout
Refresh Your Cookware and Kitchen Appliances with These 25 Deals from Amazon’s New Year Sale — Up to 79% Off