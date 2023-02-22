Lifestyle Kitchen Shoppers Are Tossing Out Their Dinnerware for This $29 Set of Corelle Pasta Bowls That Double as Plates They have more than 1,800 five-star ratings on Amazon so far. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & DealsSanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. Her work has previously appeared in Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.ExperienceAs an Amazon Ecommerce Writer on the News and Deals team, Sanah dedicates herself to finding the best and newest products money can buy at a wow-worthy price through thorough research, expert interviews, and personal testing.She has a strong passion for the home and kitchen space covering everything from trendy decor to popular cookware—and she wouldn't give it up for the world. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive.Before joining the Dotdash Meredith team, Sanah published work at Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 22, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Classic plates hold your food, but they also present problems like the occasional overflow from saucy dishes or heaps of pasta. That’s where “blates” come in: The dinnerware must- have that has the surface area of a plate with the high walls of a bowl. And if you’re looking to get in on the trend, search no further because these Corelle plates are the perfect example. In fact, people are saying they are “perfect for everything,” and right now you can grab them for just $7 a bowl. These bowl-like plates have a deep 30-ounce capacity to hold meals like loaded nachos, salads, fried rice, stews, and more. The raised edges are the star of the show here, which prevents liquids or toppings from spilling over. Amazon To buy: Corelle Versa Meal Bowl Set, $29 at amazon.com And while the pasta bowls are truly more functional than your average plate, these don’t compromise on style. The set has a minimalistic appearance that goes nicely with any kind of tablescape. Just don’t be surprised if guests feel like they’re getting a restaurant-quality meal in these — the Corelle plates look just like the stylish ones at your favorite spot. Arguably one of the best parts about these bowls are the quality. Corelle is known for the durability and design of its plateware, and these are no different. Made from chip-resistant glass, these have a triple layer design that prevents the plates from breaking if dropped in the sink. And yes, these can easily be cleaned by hand or in the dishwasher. Plus, anyone with a small kitchen will appreciate how great these are for storage. They stack nicely in the cabinet, saving you tons of space. Bonus: You could even place your old bowls in these, that is if you haven’t tossed them out. Martha Stewart Just Launched a Collection at Amazon, Including Cookware and Dining Essentials That Start at $23 The Versa bowls are loved by shoppers on Amazon — they have more than 1,800 five-star ratings so far from people who use them for ramen, pancakes, lasagna, noodles, and more. “These are the best. I no longer use plates or regular bowls. This is all that I ever eat out of now,” wrote one shopper who titled their review, “I’m a bowl person now.” And another who bought these for their husband wrote, “He loves these so much he wants me to trash all our other dishes and only use these.” One last shopper who noticed the bowl-shaped plate trend in restaurants wrote, “These bowls are just the right size for a meal — deep enough so that sliding near the edge is not an issue, and I find it's easy to cut meat. Because they're deeper than a plate, they can hold more if you want more.” If you’re ready to upgrade your dinnerware for the only plates you’ll want to use, go with this Corelle Versa bowl plate set that’s just $29 on Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Instead of Ordering a $12 Manhattan, Order These $12 Glasses to Make Cocktails at Home Get Restaurant-Quality Cookware at a Discount During Made In’s Big Presidents Day Sale Amazon Shoppers Swear This Mug Is Just as Good as a Yeti — And It's a Fraction of the Price