Shoppers Are Tossing Out Their Dinnerware for This $29 Set of Corelle Pasta Bowls That Double as Plates

Classic plates hold your food, but they also present problems like the occasional overflow from saucy dishes or heaps of pasta. That’s where “blates” come in: The dinnerware must- have that has the surface area of a plate with the high walls of a bowl. And if you’re looking to get in on the trend, search no further because these Corelle plates are the perfect example. In fact, people are saying they are “perfect for everything,” and right now you can grab them for just $7 a bowl.

These bowl-like plates have a deep 30-ounce capacity to hold meals like loaded nachos, salads, fried rice, stews, and more. The raised edges are the star of the show here, which prevents liquids or toppings from spilling over.

Amazon

To buy: Corelle Versa Meal Bowl Set, $29 at amazon.com

And while the pasta bowls are truly more functional than your average plate, these don’t compromise on style. The set has a minimalistic appearance that goes nicely with any kind of tablescape. Just don’t be surprised if guests feel like they’re getting a restaurant-quality meal in these — the Corelle plates look just like the stylish ones at your favorite spot.

Arguably one of the best parts about these bowls are the quality. Corelle is known for the durability and design of its plateware, and these are no different. Made from chip-resistant glass, these have a triple layer design that prevents the plates from breaking if dropped in the sink. And yes, these can easily be cleaned by hand or in the dishwasher.

Plus, anyone with a small kitchen will appreciate how great these are for storage. They stack nicely in the cabinet, saving you tons of space. Bonus: You could even place your old bowls in these, that is if you haven’t tossed them out.

The Versa bowls are loved by shoppers on Amazon — they have more than 1,800 five-star ratings so far from people who use them for ramen, pancakes, lasagna, noodles, and more.

“These are the best. I no longer use plates or regular bowls. This is all that I ever eat out of now,” wrote one shopper who titled their review, “I’m a bowl person now.” And another who bought these for their husband wrote, “He loves these so much he wants me to trash all our other dishes and only use these.”

One last shopper who noticed the bowl-shaped plate trend in restaurants wrote, “These bowls are just the right size for a meal — deep enough so that sliding near the edge is not an issue, and I find it's easy to cut meat. Because they're deeper than a plate, they can hold more if you want more.”

If you’re ready to upgrade your dinnerware for the only plates you’ll want to use, go with this Corelle Versa bowl plate set that’s just $29 on Amazon.

