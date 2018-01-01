Copenhagen Travel Guide
Copenhagen Travel Guide
Copenhagen Travel Guide
F&W’s guide features spectacular food destinations from Copenhagen’s most famous restaurant, Noma, to lesser-known Nordic finds and fantastic bars.
Top Picks
Copenhagen Restaurants
-
Insider Picks
-
Splurge
-
Best Value
-
Bars
Top Hotel
Bertrams Hotel Guldsmeden
This boutique hotel has zen (if smallish) rooms and comfy beds, but the real draw is breakfast: a mostly organic spread featuring whipped homemade yogurt with vanilla and chestnut, nutty rye-bread-crouton granola, farm eggs, danish (of course) and attractive staff baking fresh loaves of banana bread and blending smoothies in the open kitchen. hotelguldsmeden.dkPlus: Hotels for Food Lovers
Insider Guide
René Redzepi’s Copenhagen Picks
Three of superstar Noma chef René Redzepi's favorite restaurants are on Jægersborggade Street. Plus, two cool design shops.
Expert Strategy
How to Get Into the World’s Most Exclusive Restaurants
A writer battles language barriers and computer algorithms to score a table, without bribes, favors or lies.