Copenhagen Travel Guide

F&W’s guide features spectacular food destinations from Copenhagen’s most famous restaurant, Noma, to lesser-known Nordic finds and fantastic bars.

Bertrams Hotel Guldsmeden

This boutique hotel has zen (if smallish) rooms and comfy beds, but the real draw is breakfast: a mostly organic spread featuring whipped homemade yogurt with vanilla and chestnut, nutty rye-bread-crouton granola, farm eggs, danish (of course) and attractive staff baking fresh loaves of banana bread and blending smoothies in the open kitchen. hotelguldsmeden.dk

Aamanns Restaurant in Copenhagen

  Aamanns: At this casual restaurant and takeout spot, Adam Aamann reinvents open-face Danish sandwiches known as smørrebrød using house-made ingredients, like beef tartare with a tarragon-egg emulsion.
Three of superstar Noma chef René Redzepi's favorite restaurants are on Jægersborggade Street. Plus, two cool design shops.

 
A writer battles language barriers and computer algorithms to score a table, without bribes, favors or lies.

 

Nordic Recipes

 

