Coors Light Releasing Beer-Flavored Popsicles

The 2023 NCAA tournament tips off today with the "First Four" games to figure out who we'll be slotting into our brackets next. And, for basketball fans (with apologies to our bosses and loved ones), the tournament will be all we can think and talk about for the next several weeks. Well, that and Coors Light's new beer-flavored popsicles.



On Tuesday, the Colorado-based beermaker announced the release of Coors-icles, a non-alcoholic treat that tastes like you've just cracked into an ice-cold can to help you "chill out" if your bracket goes sideways or your favorite school gets knocked out.

"Every point, slam dunk, assist and block puts you on the edge of your seat, but a taste of a Coors Light Coors-icle will bring you back to a moment of chill," Marcelo Pascoa, the vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands, said in a statement provided to Food & Wine. "We're making sure that fans watching the games at home or at bars nationwide can cool down with a Coors-icle."

The limited-edition Coors Light Coors-icles won't exactly be on tap, but rather in the freezers at more than 800 bars throughout the United States from now until the NCAA tournament ends. If staying in is more your style, you can buy a six-pack of Coors-icles through Coors Light's online shop. The brand says it will release "a limited number" of six-packs at 12 p.m. EST every weekday from today through Friday, March 24. (Even though the Coors-isles are alcohol-free, you must be 21 or older to purchase them.)

If you didn't score a six-pack through the shop — or just want to keep the vibe going a little longer — you can also enter to win a package of Coors-icles at CoorsLight.com/Coorsicles. On Friday, April 4, the company will choose 100 winners just after the final whistle of the NCAA Championship Game.

And because it's not March Madness without eternally excitable broadcaster Dick Vitale, he's appearing in a new commercial for Coors-icles.

"For more than 40 years, I've been known for my enthusiastic, passionate, sometimes controversial—but never boring—style," the 83-year-old said. "This March, when everyone is screaming their lungs out over a little game, the Coors Light Coors-icle is here to provide some chill."

For what it’s worth, Vitale has picked No. 1 seed Alabama to win this year’s tournament, while USA Today’s analysts have predicted a “first-time national champion,” suggesting that Alabama, Gonzaga, Houston, or Purdue could be lifting the trophy in two-ish weeks. The real winner, though, is probably anybody who manages to stash a couple of Coors-icles in their freezer.

