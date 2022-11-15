Coors Light's New Nail Polish Changes Color When Your Glass of Beer Is Cold

Different styles of beers have different ideal serving temperatures. But for Coors Light, only one temp will suffice: "as cold as the Rockies." To hammer that point home, since 2007, the brand has offered color-changing labels to let drinkers know when their Coors Light is properly chilled. Now, they're taking that idea to the next level, giving the drinkers themselves the power of cold-activation. Get ready for Chill Polish.



Most people who have consumed a can of Coors Light in the past decade have seen how the can or bottle label's color-changing ink turns the mountains blue when the liquid inside has reached appropriate coldness. "But what about when you’re drinking Coors Light in a pint glass?" the brand asked. With that in mind, the brewing giant teamed up with the nail polish experts at Le Chat to create a color-changing polish that goes from gray to blue when its temperature drops to a level acceptable for drinking a Coors Light.

The beer brand says simply paint your nails, hold your pint glass, and — voila — see the blue (or not-so-blue if your beer is too warm) results. "No matter where you’re enjoying Coors Light this season, the fashionable, functional Chill Polish shows you when your brew is cold enough to drink at any holiday gathering," the brand writes.

"This holiday season Coors Light is bringing chill right to your fingertips," Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors family of brands, added. "Coors Light should always be served as cold as the Rockies, but sometimes it’s hard to know when you’re drinking from a pint glass. So, we've brought our cold-activated technology to nail polish to ensure your pint of beer is just the right temp."

Coors Light Chill Polish is available for $7 per bottle at shop.coorslight.com with a fresh drop of the limited-release polish opening up on the website every Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT until December 13 while supplies last.