News Coors Light's New Nail Polish Changes Color When Your Glass of Beer Is Cold Coors Light Chill Polish promises to bring the color-changing tech on the brand's cans to your fingertips. By Mike Pomranz Mike Pomranz Instagram Website Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.Expertise: beer and cider.Experience: Mike Pomranz has been a part of America's craft beer scene since touring the Pyramid Brewery in Berkeley, California, with a fake ID in 1997. He's been writing professionally since 2002, and branched out into beer journalism in 2006 before eventually tackling all aspects of food and beverage. His work has appeared in dozens of publications including Time, People, Playboy, VinePair, Travel + Leisure, and Eater. Mike currently resides in Sheffield, England, where he owns the Cider Hole. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on November 15, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Coors Light Different styles of beers have different ideal serving temperatures. But for Coors Light, only one temp will suffice: "as cold as the Rockies." To hammer that point home, since 2007, the brand has offered color-changing labels to let drinkers know when their Coors Light is properly chilled. Now, they're taking that idea to the next level, giving the drinkers themselves the power of cold-activation. Get ready for Chill Polish. Most people who have consumed a can of Coors Light in the past decade have seen how the can or bottle label's color-changing ink turns the mountains blue when the liquid inside has reached appropriate coldness. "But what about when you’re drinking Coors Light in a pint glass?" the brand asked. With that in mind, the brewing giant teamed up with the nail polish experts at Le Chat to create a color-changing polish that goes from gray to blue when its temperature drops to a level acceptable for drinking a Coors Light. The beer brand says simply paint your nails, hold your pint glass, and — voila — see the blue (or not-so-blue if your beer is too warm) results. "No matter where you’re enjoying Coors Light this season, the fashionable, functional Chill Polish shows you when your brew is cold enough to drink at any holiday gathering," the brand writes. The Best Beer Subscription Boxes "This holiday season Coors Light is bringing chill right to your fingertips," Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors family of brands, added. "Coors Light should always be served as cold as the Rockies, but sometimes it’s hard to know when you’re drinking from a pint glass. So, we've brought our cold-activated technology to nail polish to ensure your pint of beer is just the right temp." Coors Light Chill Polish is available for $7 per bottle at shop.coorslight.com with a fresh drop of the limited-release polish opening up on the website every Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT until December 13 while supplies last. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit