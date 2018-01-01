Cool Food for Hot Weather

Here are refreshing cold soups, easy no-cook dishes and more cooling recipes.
This easy summer soup is made by lightly seasoning watermelon juice and then thickening it with a small amount of xanthan gum.
Kerry Simon transforms classic Andalucian gazpacho by using grilled vegetables brightened with a blend of vinegar, orange juice and lemon juice.
This cool, refreshing cucumber soup from Andrew Zimmern gets tang and creaminess from Greek yogurt and big, summery flavor from lots of fresh herbs.
F&W’s Grace Parisi reuses her smoky guacamole in this ingenious cool soup that’s perfect for hot weather entertaining.
Filled with herbs, nuts and raisins, the cool soup is delicious with grilled bread.
This chilled, no-cook Spanish soup is similar to gazpacho but blended instead of chopped. Smoked olive oil adds meatiness to the vegetarian dish.
Paradoxically, spicy dishes spiked with chiles or ginger can actually cool you down in hot weather. Here, spicy Thai steak (left) and more hot-but-cooling recipes from chefs around the world.