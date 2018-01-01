Cool Food for Hot Weather

Here are refreshing cold soups, easy no-cook dishes and more cooling recipes.

Ice Cream, Sorbet and Froyo Terrine (photo at right)

Cold Soups

Cooling Recipes

Stay Cool with Spicy Recipes Like Thai Steak
Star Chef Recipes

Staying Cool with Spicy Dishes

Paradoxically, spicy dishes spiked with chiles or ginger can actually cool you down in hot weather. Here, spicy Thai steak (left) and more hot-but-cooling recipes from chefs around the world.

 

Top PicksCool Drinks for Hot Weather

Refreshing Cool Drinks

More Recipes

Cool Foods Like Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse

More Cool Foods

 
 

Tips on Cocktails and Cool Food for Hot Weather

