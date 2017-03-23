Use These 8 Gadgets to Cook Your Artichokes Perfectly

Artichokes: There are just so many reasons to love them — especially right now, as they go into peak season (March through May). But did you know that the prickly artichoke isn’t even a vegetable. It’s a “thistle.” Actually, if you want to get technical about it, an artichoke is really just a bud of a flower that has yet to bloom. How cool is that? But, because the ancient Greeks and Romans considered them to be aphrodisiacs, women weren’t allowed to partake of them in several countries until the 16th century. They’re the true forbidden fruit. Er, thistle. You can bake them, braise them, steam them, and stuff them. You can make dips out of them. You can simply enjoy them plain, or with a little melted butter. The possibilities, it seems, are practically endless. Needless to say, if you’re going to be whipping up a recipe featuring one of these beauties, you’ll want to put your best foot forward. We’ve rounded up our favorite artichoke-friendly kitchen gadgets and accessories so that you can worry less about how they’ll turn out, and more about wooing your dinner date with those alleged aphrodisiac qualities.

Vegetable Brush

Unbeknownst to many, artichokes actually grow an ultra-thin, film-like layer with a bitter taste. Before you set out to cook one, use a veggie brush to scrub the exterior thoroughly. This one’s small for easy storage and its non-slip grip makes scrubbing simple. [Oxo Good Grips Vegetable Brush, $4.99]

Artichoke Holder

Yes, some kind, brilliant soul went ahead and invented an artichoke holder so that you can keep them in place as you steam them. If that doesn’t qualify for some sort of Nobel Prize situation, we really don’t know what does. This particular stainless steel holder is pretty enough to be used as a presentational serving tool as well. [Set of 2 Artichoke Holders, $9.95]

Tongs

Odds are you’re going to find yourself in some (literal) hot water should you try to simply pick up the entire artichoke after cooking or steaming it. We recommend a set of stainless steel tongs, which will allow you to quickly get them in or out of a hot vessels...all the while minimizing your contact with the thing. These ones are dishwasher-friendly and are made of durable stainless-steel, which is particularly important since artichokes can be easily discolored by other metals. [OXO 12-inch tongs, $12.95]

Stainless Steel Pot

As noted above, other metals — including aluminum, carbon steel, and cast iron — can all discolor the vegetable. While you can’t avoid this completely and artichokes will always darken somewhat, using stainless steel pot and knife will noticeably lessen the effects. [Stainless Steel Stockpot with Cover, $28]

Regular steamer:

If you don’t have an artichoke holder (see above!), which will allow you to steam them directly in a pot, you’ll want to purchase a steamer. This one features a removable, extendable, lockable handle...and, as with many of the other gadgets featured here, it’s made with stainless steel. [Stainless Steel Steamer with Extendable Handle, $17.99]

Artichoke Cookbook

“Do you get all choked up when the subject of artichokes is raised? Well, maybe thistle help,” this pocket-sized cookbook’s description reads, winning our heart immediately. Turns out there’s such a thing as the California Artichoke Board, and the folks on it published this 40-recipe cookbook for all of us to enjoy. [The California Artichoke Cookbook: From the California Artichoke Advisory Board, $5.99]

Artichoke Time Measure

If you want to cook your artichoke perfectly, you’ll want to consider purchasing this wrap-around measuring scale, which will let you know the perfect cooking time based on its size. [Artichoke Measuring Scale, $14.99]

Kitchen Shears

Though you can go ahead and skip this step, many choose to trim the pointy bits off the artichoke’s leaves to make them a bit more aesthetically-pleasing. A good pair of stainless steel kitchen shears will get the job done, allowing you to remove those thorny tops (and avoid unsightly discoloration while you’re at it). [Messermeister 8-Inch Take-Apart Kitchen Scissors, $14.95]

