Today's Best Deals on Cooking Tools: a Must-Have $14 Jar Opener and 5-Star Tomato Sauce Maker

Gearing up for a watermelon-filled summer? Here's a handy tool to help you along your way. This Watermelon Slicer Corer works on watermelons (and beyond!). For a limited-time only today, they're marked all the way down to $5.43 from $19.99.

We've seen coolers and we've seen serving trays, but check out this Duraviva Insulated Food and Drink Party Serving Tray that not only keeps things cool when dining outdoors, but is also foldable and portable! It's marked down to $30.66 (from $69.99) today.

Get your knives ready for grilling season with this Kealive 2 Stage Kitchen Knife Sharpener —it also removes rust! The knife sharpener is on sale today for $6.99 (marked down from $9.99).

Looking for an easy and inexpensive (and kind of mindblowing) way to make fresh tomato sauce? Here's a Weston Food Strainer and Sauce Maker that you can use with tomatoes (and fresh fruits—to make puree). It's on sale today for $39.29 (down from $46.45).

Moscow mules are having a total moment right now—and right before summer is pretty much the perfect time to invest in a set of classic copper mugs. Just think of all the Instagram-worthy garden parties you'll have with these Old Dutch Solid Copper Moscow Mule Mugs . They're on sale today for $48.76 (down from $136.99).

Make adorable cupcakes without ever turning on your oven with this ZZ CM170 Electric Fun Cupcake Maker , on sale today for $16.31 (down from $29.99).

Instead of firing up your stove to press a panini, why not give this ZZ Gourmet Grill Panini and Sandwich Press a try? It's on sale today for $34.79 (down from $45.59)—and bonus: it's also great for grilling burgers and steaks.

If you (like me) feel like every jar and bottle you buy these days is really difficult to twist open, consider investing a few bucks in this nifty little gadget: the Fibevon Jar Opener has a firm grip and fits all different size tops. It's on sale today for $13.99 (down from $29.99).

We all know how detrimental disposable plastic can be for our environment, so consider bringing your own silverware along with you when eating at the office or taking food out. This Fibevon Portable Flatware Spoon, Fork and Chopsticks Tableware Set with Travel Box is on sale today for $16.99.

Are you or someone know very particular about your coffee? Consider gifting (or investing yourself) in one of these must-have Barsetto Portable Espresso Coffee Makers , which will dispense the perfect espresso just right on the go.