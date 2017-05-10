Today's 10 Best Deals on Kitchenware: More Unicorn Fun Times and a Not-Beer-Can Beer Can (for Cooking Chicken)

If you have little kids around the house, or know someone who does, consider investing in this Zulu Quality Original Smooth Edge Safety Can Opener , which completely removes lids from cans with a super-smooth edge (and is extra-safe). It's on sale today for $14.95 (down from $29.95).

We've had a lot of thoughts on cast iron pans this week—so isn't it time you added one to your cooking repertoire? This Pre Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet by Utopia Kitchen is on sale today for $24.99 (down from $99.99).

If you love your single-serve coffee machine, but aren't really keen on the plastic waste it generates, consider this Fill N Save 4 Pack Reusable K Cups for Keurig 2.0 that you can fill with your coffee grounds of choice. The set is on sale today for $12.47 (down from $39.99).

Looking to get into the smoothie or protein shake health movement this spring-summer? One of the easiest gadgets on the market that'll help get your blending off the ground is this: the Magic Bullet NutriBullet 12-Piece High-Speed Blender/Mixer System , which is on sale today for $63.99 (down from $79.99).

If you spend as much time on the internet as we do, you'll know that unicorns are having the best year ever. Snag one of these Skip Hop Zoo Insulated Lunch Bags in "Eureka Unicorn" for the unicorn lover on your list. It's on sale today for $11.99 (down from $15).

If you're planning on making beer can chicken outdoors this summer but don't want to use just any ole beer can, consider this fancy gizmo: the Cook's Choice Beer Can/Marinade Sittin' Chicken Steamer , which is on sale today for $8.47.

There's still enough time before Mother's Day this Sunday to order your tea-loving mom one of these: this Glass Teapot with Infuser holds 1.2 liters of tea (that's a lot of tea) and is on sale today for $22.95 (down from $69.90).

OK, I know you can get pineapples year-round now, but it still feels like such a summer fruit to me. I dunno—I plan on eating lots of pineapple this summer, and if you are too, consider this five-star reviewed OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Ratcheting Pineapple Slicer with Depth Guide , which makes coring and cutting your own pineapple super-easy. It's on sale today for $16.28 (down from $19.99).

Having guests over for celebratory drinks outdoors (maybe a graduation party), and don't want to run the risk of shattered glass all over your deck? Consider this Premium Quality Plastic 5oz. Champagne Flute Set of 12 , which is on sale today for $16.99 (down from $24.99).

If you're big into homemade pizza, but don't have a pizza stone yet, well, you need to get one, because it's a total crust game changer. This Crustina Rectangular Pizza Stone is five-star reviewed and on sale today for $25.45 (down from $79).