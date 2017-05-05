Today's 10 Best Deals on Kitchenware: an Indoor Grilling Solution and a Lid Organizer (You Know You Want One)

Here's something you didn't know you needed until right this minute: a container lid organizer (amirite? OK, you only sorta need it). This mDesign Food Storage Lid Organizer keeps all your lids in one place (and from toppling over). It's on sale today for $10.39 (down from $12.99).

So you've packed your whole family's lunches for a day trip—now how do you keep them cool and carry them without hauling a bulky plastic cooler? How about this. The HomEquip Meal Prep Lunch Bag with 6 Portion Control Food Containers is on sale today for $23.43 (down from $48.75)

If you've ever been in a cooking or storage situation where you can't find a lid for the pot you're using, consider this: the Instant Pot Sealing Ring , which works with pots, steamers, and Instant Pots, is on sale today for $12.79 (down from $59.99).

If you missed out on celebrating Star Wars Day yesterday, don't worry: Every day can be Star Wars Day if you have the right kitchen gadgets. Like this Star Wars Death Star Kitchen Timer with Lights and Sounds —you guys, it comes with lights and sounds—which is on sale today for $14.99 (down from $17.99).

Looking forward to canning and cooking lots of this summer's best produce? You'll need the right equipment. Consider this T-fal Polished Pressure Canner and Cooker . Its 22-quart capacity and two racks are on sale today for $69.99 (down from $129.99).

Things you definitely need for all the delicious grilling and barbecuing you'll be doing this summer: these Gloue Silicone Pastry Brushes , which are a steal today, priced at $5 for a set of four.

Just in case you've recently watched that documentary Fat Sick and Nearly Dead and are as obsessed with it as I am, here's a PSA that this Breville Juice Fountain Elite 1000-Watt Juice Extractor (which is really similar the one he uses in the film) is currently on sale for $239 (down from $300).

If you live in an apartment with no private outdoor access, but still want to get in on all the summer grilling action, consider an indoor grill. This five-star rated model, the Chef's Choice Professional Indoor Electric Grill , is on sale today for $98.79 (down from $130).

If you really love it when your countertop and pantry storage all matches, then this is the set for you. The Dragonn 10-Piece Airtight Food Storage Container Set is on sale today for $79.95 (down from $130).

Nothing beats an on-site beverage dispenser for outdoor playtime or rec rooms. This Carlisle TrimLine Clear Premium Single Base Beverage Dispenser , which holds three gallons (ice tea for days) is priced at $60.29 (down from $67.30).