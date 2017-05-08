Today's 10 Best Deals on Kitchenware: a Genius Portable Utensil Gadget and Smart Storage Solutions

Cooking for a crowd is hard enough without having to figure out how to display and serve up the fruits of your labor. This Utenlid 4-Tier Square Stacked Party Cupcake and Dessert Tower makes building a beautiful spread at dinner parties and cocktail hours easy. It's on sale today for $15.99 (down from $39.99).

This all-in-one portable utensils kit is straight-up brilliant—and is great not only for camping, but also for saving plasticware when dining out or at the office. The Camping Utensil Hikenture 4-In-1 Stainless Steel Fork Knife Spoon Bottle Opener Set is on sale today for $7.68 (down from $19.99).

This 17-piece set would still be a great deal if it was only a three piece silicone-lidded mixing bowl set—but you get tons more bang for your buck this way. The Chef's Star 17 Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set with Anti-Slip Silicone Base includes a set of three interchangeable graters, four measuring cups, and four measuring spoons—all-in for $19.99 (down from $69.99).

This item has been such a lifesaver for me—especially when I want to bring super-nutritious things like bone broth or stews with me to work or on trips. The Thermos Stainless King 24 Ounce Food Jar is currently on sale for $19.91 (down from $25.03).

This rack is marketed as a lid-holder, but it would also make for a great dish drying rack for smaller countertops (or sinks). Turn it on its side and it could easily double as pan or plate storage. The Organize It All Coating Lid Holder is on sale today for $9.50 (down from $13.59).

For when you need a quick whisky or vigorous stir, but don't want to break out the electronics (and cords). This OXO Good Grips Egg Beater is old-fashioned, but effective. It's on sale today for $16.28 (down from $19.99).

For apartment dwellers or anyone contending with limited countertop space, this Homfa Kichen Microwave Oven Rack Shelving Unit instantly creates a two-tier shelving system that doubles your storage. It's on sale today for $27.99 (down from $69.99).

Just in time for warmer weather, this Cuisinart 1.5 Quart Frozen Yogurt and Ice Cream Maker is on sale for $41.99 (down from $47.97).

Looking for a food scale that holds lots? This Gdealer Digital Kitchen Scale holds up to 11 lbs. and comes with a bowl (for that extra-industrial matchy-matchy look). It's on sale today for $19.99 (down from $35.99).

In the market for a griddle? This five-star reviewed Circulon Acclaim Hard Anodized Nonstick 11-Inch Square Griddle is on sale today for $33.99 (down from $70)—a total steal!