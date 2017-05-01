Today's 10 Best Deals on Kitchen Tools: an Under-$10 Food Scale and Alice in Wonderland-Inspired Teeny Tiny Cake Stand

Maybe it's because swimsuit season is just around the corner, but I've been watching a lot of meal prep videos on YouTube. If you're interested in prepping well-portioned, nutritious meals a few times of month (instead of every three or four hours), the first thing you'll need will be a set of meal prep containers. This set of 20 Three-Compartment Meal Prep Containers are BPA-free, microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe. The entire kit is on sale for $17.75 today (down from $39.99).

Do you hate when you strain tiny pasta (think: orzo or pastina) and a bunch fall through the holes of your colander? This Chef O' Gadgets Colander Set of 2: Stainless Steel Micro Perforated 5-quart and 3-quart Strainers will save your tiny foods from slipping through the cracks—plus they have heat-safe silicone handles to protect your hands. The set of two is on sale today for $13.59 (down from $19.99).

Here's another clever, solutions-oriented product on sale today: don't you hate it when you're chopping round things and they roll all over your counter as you're chopping them? Me too. That's why this VonShef Double-Sided Antimicrobial Cutting Board with Counter Edge . The raised edge on one side will keep your chopped items from leaving their rightful space, and the other edge will keep your board from shifting all over the countertop. It's on sale today for $7.96 (down from $49.99).

Have you always wanted to achieve a higher level of cake icing nirvana? This Kootek 42 Pieces Cake Decorating Supplies Kit —which includes with 36 icing tips, 2 silicone pastry bags, 2 flower nails and 2 reusable plastic couplers will help you along the way. The whole kit is on sale today for $11.99 (down from $19.99).

Sometimes it's good to go old-school—and this Vasconia 4-Cup Granite Molcajete Mortar and Pestle is the ultimate. Not only can you use it to grind spices and herbs, but it's big enough to make guacamole! Plus, it's on sale today for $22.41 (down from $27.08).

Looking for a handy stovetop steamer for not a lot of money? This Oster Hali Steamer Set holds three quarts and is on sale today for $22.80 (from $29.99).

A five-star rated roasting pan for under-$100? Sounds like a pretty awesome deal to us. This Calphalon Contemporary 16-Inch Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Rack holds up to a 25-pound turkey and is on sale today for $97.49 (down from $150).

Add this cute set of teeny tiny cake stands to the list of things I really really want, but probably don't have room for in my teeny tiny kitchen. This set of six Talking Tables Truly Alice Mad Hatter Cake Domes come with—wait for it—"Eat Me" tags (a la Alice in Wonderland). The whole set is on sale today for $12.

Looking for a handy food scale, but don't want to spend a lot? This Famili Digital Electronic Kitchen Scale holds up to 11 pounds of stuff and is on sale today for $9.99 (down from $25.99).

Sometimes I feel like the last person on earth who doesn't regularly use a dishwasher. Come on guys, I know there are more of you hand-washers out there! This Rubbermaid 4-Piece Dish Rack Sinkware Set is a great deal, and an indispensable set for anyone fond of washing their own wine glasses. It's on sale today for $19.96 (down from $25.95).