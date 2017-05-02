Today's 10 Best Deals on Kitchen Gadgets: How to Press a Perfect Patty and a Real-Life Cleaver Just Like in Cartoons

Save yourself from the tyranny of the microwave bag of popcorn with this Colonel Popper Popcorn Maker , wherein you can put the kernels of your choice (and butter and seasoning and other delicious things). It's on sale today for $9.79 (down from $24.99).

We know it isn't always easy to figure out how to clean certain foods off your cast iron pan. Some people have found that chain mail (how medieval!) works for them. But for anyone who needs a solvent, consider this five-star rated Caron and Doucet Cast Iron Soap , which is 100 percent plant-based and non-foaming—specifically formulated to clean cast iron. It's on sale today for $9.99 (down from $13.99).

Here is a very specific serving dish that could come in super-useful if you frequently have a bowl of shell-on nuts on your coffee table. This Joseph Joseph Double Dish Serving Bowl features a center bowl for the nuts, and slotted sides in which eaters can deposit their shells. Could also be used for pit fruits—like olives! This clever bowl is on sale today for $12.32 (down from $18.87).

Peelers are like scissors—in that we always seem to need more than one around the kitchen. We prefer the flat-top for fruits like apples, and the more traditional spear-shaped peeler for long veggies like carrots. This OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Peeler Set is on sale today for $11.24 (down from $14.99)—keep them all yourself or share them with your friends and family.

Outside of cartoons and butcher shops (in movies) have you ever seen one of these epic cleavers in real life? Now you can own one. This Spevorix 7 Inch Stainless Steel Butcher Knife is on sale today for $27.99 (down from $99.99).

Looking for that extra-fancy finishing touch on your morning coffee—or an easy way to heat up milk before bed? This Kuissential Deluxe Automatic Milk Frother and Warmer is on sale for $34.99 (down from $68).

One of my favorite things about staying in fancy hotels is the industrial-chic tableware at breakfast. This Double Wall Stainless Steel 2 Liter Vacuum Jug for both hot and cold beverages can help you recreate that look at home. It's on sale today for $16.99 (down from $19.99).

One of the easiest treats to make with your kids this summer is brownies—and this Silicone Brownie Pan is an absolute must-have for maximum brownie fun. OK, maximum brownie fun isn't really a thing, but this pan is definitely useful in making sure your baked goods don't stick to the base of the tin. It's on sale today for $17.86 (down from $25.99).

Grilling and barbecuing this summer and want an easy way to make sure you're serving buns of all sizes? This Prep Solutions by Progressive Patty Press will help you perfect patties of all sizes: from sliders to quarter-pound burger patties, you'll wind up with a perfect circle every time. It's on sale today for $9.53 (down from $14.53).

Do you pack a sandwich for yourself or a loved one everyday—but hate the waste that comes with plastic sandwich bags? Consider this: the Lunchskins Reusable Zippered Sandwich Bag comes in a variety of prints and is on sale today for $13.85 (down from $16.30).