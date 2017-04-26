Today's 10 Best Deals on Kitchen Gadgets: a Budget $11 Food Processor and a Lid for Every Pot

Interested in experimenting with pour over coffee, but not sure which kettle to get? This Pour Over Coffee Kettle holds 1.2 liters of coffee and has a built-in thermometer which helps you avoid burning your beans. It's on sale today for $32.77 (down from $70.97).

Ever hear the term "There's a lid for every pot"? Well guess what, it's true! These Silicone Stretch Lids come in a set of six and stretch to cover all sorts of containers and vessels. The whole kit and caboodle is on sale today for $9.59 (down from $18.99).

Looking for a portable cup to take your homemade smoothies and ice coffees on the go—and want something a bit more hard-wearing than plastic? How about this Stainless Steel Smoothie Cup w/ Lid and Straw ? It's marked down to $10.35 today (from $28.95)—and perfect for the industrial design and smoothie-lover in your life.

In the market for a new chef's knife? Check out our guide and reviews of the top performers. This five-star Bluesim Chef's Knife comes in a gift box and is marked down to $14.99 today (from $69.99).

A slimline garbage can will save you tons of space in your kitchen or office. This Rubbermaid Commercial Slim Jim Receptacle(FG354060GRAY) holds 23 gallons and is on sale today for $31.95 (from $37.59).

There's no way to overstate how much a complete set of stainless mixing bowls will change your life until you experience it for yourself. Luckily, today, you can score a full set of six—all different sizes!—without breaking the bank. This Dozenegg Set of 6 Standard Weight Mixing Bowls in mirror-finish steel is marked down to $13.59 (from $22.99).

Just in time for summer—and outdoor wine at sunset (we can't wait!)—this Set of 4 Michley Unbreakable Plastic Stemless Wine Glasses is on sale for $15.99 (down from $46.99).

Is this a wine decanter of a tabletop centerpiece? Maybe it's a vase. Or a work of art? We can think of a hundred ways to use this U Shape Classic Wine Aerator . It also makes for a great gift. And it's on sale today for $21.99 (down from $99.99).

Maybe it's because I'm a little bit old-fashioned, but sometimes I prefer a manual machine over a large countertop appliance. Like this Kuuk Hand Powered Food Processor, Mixer, and Spinner , which is on sale today for $11.60 (down from $17.95). One thing's for sure: that price tag can't be beat.

If you find yourself eating lots more veggies and fruits in the summertime (they're in season and gorgeous, who can blame you!) this Vegetable and Fruit Chopper might come in very handy. Bonus: it's on sale today for $13.59 (from $25.99).