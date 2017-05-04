Today's 10 Best Deals on Kitchen Gadgets and Homewares: an R2-D2 Mug for Star Wars Day and Matte Black Titanium Flatware

Obviously you need this, especially because today is Star Wars Day. This R2-D2 3D Ceramic Coffee Mug with Removable Lid is on sale for $9.49 (down from $19.95).

Looking for a salad spinner that reflects a chic, minimalist aesthetic? This OXO Steel Salad Spinner looks pretty space-age—and is on sale today for $37.49 (down from $49.99).

While not strictly a kitchen item, the LePower Clip on Lamp is very handy to have around to light up dark spaces—or, perhaps, for reading a recipe while cooking dinner! It's on sale today for $13.99 (down from $39.99).

No matter what you're doing in the kitchen or around an outdoor grill this summer, remember to keep safety at the forefront. These Ekogrips BBQ Grill Gloves are insulated waterproof and heatproof silicone oven mitts. And they're on sale today for $17.27 (down from $22.27).

Do you drink coffee and tea and are you looking for an optimal brewing experience for both hot beverages? Consider this French Press Coffee and Tea Maker Complete Bundle , which is Amazon's number-one selling coffee serving set and is on sale today for $35 (down from $71).

If you're in the market for a new set of measuring cups, but find the selection at your local homewares store too overwhelming, consider this five-star rated set from Amazon. The Hudson Essentials Stainless Steel Measuring Cups Set is stackable and includes a spout on larger measurements. The whole kit and caboodle is on sale today for $19.99 (down from $29.99).

Have you been meaning to buy a full set of matching flatware, but don't want to spend a ton of money? This five-star rated set features a classic design and covers all the bases. The Lenox 65-Piece French Perle Flatware Set is on sale today for $88 (down from $229).

On the other hand, if you're in the market for a flatware set with wow-factor, consider this Knork Titanium 5 Piece Flatware Set in Matte Black , which is on sale today for $37.49 (down from $59.99).

Hooboy, we don't see these come up on our bargain radar that frequently, but if you've ever considered getting into the DIY sausage-stuffing game, you'll need one. This Two Speed Vertical Commercial Stainless Steel Sausage Stuffer is on sale today for $94.99 (down from $113.95).

A rice cooker is a handy tool to have around the kitchen—not just for rice, but for grains, porridges, steaming things and slow-cooking. This Aroma Housewares Professional Rice Cooker has great reviews and is on sale today for $85 (down from $100).