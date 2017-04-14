Today's 10 Best Deals on Kitchen Gadgets: a 5-Star $15 Belgian Waffle Maker and Telescoping Marshmallow Roasting Sticks

There's nothing quite like camping in the summertime—and, hands down, our favorite campfire food is (you guessed it) s'mores! For the ultimate marshmallow roasting experience this summer, why not arm yourself with a five-star rated set of telescoping marshmallow roasting sticks. These mKitchen World Premium Marshmallow Roasting Sticks come in set of five, are safe for kids, extend to 45" (that's almost four feet!) and can also be used for hot dogs (!). They're on sale for a very limited time for $14.99, down from $39.98.

A great serrated knife is a must-have in any functioning kitchen—especially when slicing into fresh-out-of-the-oven crusty bread (yum!). This ORBLUE Stainless Steel Serrated Bread Slicer Knife is priced right today—nearly half-off at $10.29, down from $19.87.

Here at Food & Wine we are huge fans of spiralizing—so much so that we reviewed a bunch of the best-ranked a few weeks ago (check out the story if you're a die-hard spiralizer fan). If you're looking for a low-priced entry point into the world of zoodles, the Spiral Slicer Spiralizer Complete Bundle is such a steal today. It's priced at $14.84, marked down from $39.99 for a limited time only. Once you have your veggies all zoodled, check out our handy guide to spiralizer recipes.

The warmer the weather gets, the more we crave fruit—and if you're looking to up your fruit intake this summer (health health health!), check out this Fruit Slicer Kit by Pura Vida which includes a pineapple slicer and wedger, a watermelon slicer, and a melon scoop. It's marked down for a limited time from $44.95 to $15.96.

If you're looking for an easy way to plan your meals for the week—or even make sure that everyone in your family is bringing a well-portioned healthy lunch to work or school everyday—consider this under-$20 set of TWENTY two-compartment meal prep containers. The 32 Oz. Meal Prep Containers are BPA-free, airtight, and made to withstand the rigors of the dishwasher and the microwave. At $15.99 this set is a total steal.

How many times have you (like us) spent hours in the aisles of your local Bed Bath & Beyond browsing pricey Belgian waffle makers and dreaming of lazy Sunday brunches at home? Today, Amazon's best-selling and most highly-rated waffle makers, the Oster CKSTWF2000 is priced down to just $15.88. I don't know about you, but that's cheaper than ordering waffles at my local diner!

If you live with a small kitchen, dorm, or just want a portable cooker for camping trips, outdoor cooking, or travel, this amazing gadget could be just the thing: this Aroma Housewares Super Pot is a hotpot that can be plugged into any outlet for grilling, slow-cooking, steaming, simmering, and even serving. I've seen this style appliance priced at upwards of $150, so at $24.90, this highly-rated version is a total bargain!

For anyone getting into the trend of ricing vegetables (I'm looking at you: cauliflower), a ricer is an indispensable tool in your kitchen arsenal. I have one that I used all the time for mashed potatoes—the reason is that with a ricer, you don't have to peel the potatoes before you put them through (the grill catches the skin!). Anyhoo, if you don't have a ricer yet, this Warmhoming Stainless Steel Fruit and Vegetables Ricer is priced under $20, a great entry point for a well-reviewed gadget.

If you've ever watched late-night TV and seen those infomercials for meat tenderizers—don't they look compelling? Here's one— the X-Special Just-4-Meat Tenderizer —from Amazon that's super-highly-rated and on sale today for a very limited time for $13.50, down from $18.99.

OK, so it might seem a little extra to have three whisks lying around your kitchen, but for less than $10, this three-whisk set—DRAGONN Stainless Steel Whisks —will serve you in any whisking emergency! Think: eggs, heavy cream, cake batter, and other delicious things.