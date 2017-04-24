Today's 10 Best Deals on Kitchen and Cooking Tools: a $3 Pizza Dough Roller and a Great Travel Mug Under $10

First things first, I don't know who you people are out there who don't finish a bottle of wine once it's opened, but just in case you have any left over and want to keep it fresh, this Proimb Wine Saver Pump Preserver , which comes with four vacuum bottle stoppers, can help. It's marked down today to just around $10 (from $49.99).

Keeping your knives sharp used to mean a trip to the knife-sharpener person (seriously, you guys, remember the 80s?). Now you can sharpen your knives and scissors at home with this Knife Sharpener by Wisewife , which is marked down today to $10 from $35.99.

One of the best-reviewed travel mugs on Amazon is on sale today for a bargain deal. The Contigo SnapSeal Byron Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug in the 24 ounce size, in black, is marked down to $9.72 today from $14.99.

If you don't already have one at your disposal, now's the time to pick up a garlic press—it'll change your (cooking) life. This Garlic Press/Crush/Mince/Ginger Grater is non-stick and professional-grade—plus it's on sale for $17.52 (down from $34.99).

Have you always wanted a coffee grinder but not sure you want to put up with the countertop commitment (and noise)? Consider this portable Manual Coffee Grinder , which is made of stainless steel and acrylic glass—plus is totally adjustable for your custom cup. It's marked down to $15.99 today (from $49.99).

The key to professionally sliced and shredded vegetables is—ta-da—a mandoline. And this Lifewit 5 Blades Mandoline Slicer features five custom blades so you can make your veggies and fruits look exactly how you'd like them to. It's on sale today for $15.99 (down from $48.99).

Spend this summer hanging out with friends and family, not stuck in the kitchen preparing dinner. If you haven't already invested in a slow cooker, consider this five-star rated model: the Crock-Pot 6Qt Black Oval Programmable Digital Slow Cooker w/Auto Stir System SCCPVC600AS-B is on sale today for $39.73 (from $49.67).

If you make homemade pizza and pastry, this roller is made just for you. And with a sub-$5 price tag, the Norpro Wood Pastry/Pizza Roller is a total bargain. It's marked down today to $3.82 (from $4.95).

If you're into baking and have always wondered how pastry chefs get their icing so pretty, well, here's a tip: pick up this set of Russian Piping Tips , a 24-piece kit that'll create beautiful icing shapes on your cakes and cupcakes. The whole kit and caboodle is on sale today for $12.99 (down from $29.99).

A moment on the lips, a lifetime on the... earth? By now we've all heard about the detrimental effects of disposable plastic on the environment—and giving up plastic drinking straws is an easy way to reduce the impact of your beverage/food consumption on the planet. If you love a straw, though, then consider replacing disposables with these Set of 8 Stainless Steel Straws . They come in a set of 20 and are marked down today to $7.99 (from $15.99).