Today's 10 Best Bargains on Kitchen Gadgets: You Know You Need Toaster Bags and a Banana Hanger

Don't you hate it when your cooking tools melt if they sit on your pan for too long? Avoid this problem with heat-proof cooking utensils like this three-piece di Oro Living Chef Series FLEX Silicone Heat-Resistant set, which is safe up to 600 degrees. It's on sale today for $20.97 (down from $44.85).

Planning on grilling lots of meat this summer? Then you might just need a cleaver in your knife collection. This 7 Inch Stainless Steel Chopper is five-star reviewed and on sale today for $11.99 (down from $29.99). It's also the number one best-selling cleaver on Amazon!

Speaking of best-selling product in its category, this Cheese-Grater-Vegetable-Slicer by Utopia Kitchen is on sale today for $10.99 (reduced from $19.99). It features six sides, which is two more than the usual four (ah, math).

If you love retro-quirky tabletop stuff, consider this 1980s-ish Wire Fruit Bowl that features generous space for fruit storage and—wait for it—a BANANA HANGER. Yes, banana hanger needed to be in all caps. The fruit basket is on sale today for $14.39 (down from $17.99).

Well here's a clever way to make toasties without having a sandwich press handy. These ekSel Non Stick Reusable Toaster Bags come in a pack of six and can be used to make warm sammies in your vertical/slotted toaster. The set of six is on sale right now for $11.29 (down from $15.49). It's a great solution for summer camp or dorms, where your appliance options are limited to what's on hand.

Ever wonder how restaurants make those skinny threads of delicious butter that are so easy to spread on bread? If you've ever wanted to replicate that butter service at home, consider this five-star reviewed Orblue Stainless Steel Butter Knife with Serrated Edge and Shredding Slots , which is on sale today for $8.69 (down from $17.85).

Making your own nut milk doesn't have to be a fiddly, precarious mess. This Nut Milk Bag comes in three sizes (we vote for extra-large) and is totally reusable. It's on sale right now for $7 (down from $19.99).

Organizing your spices doesn't have to be complicated—or cost you an arm and a leg. This Spice Rack Organizer features five tiers and can be easily mounted to any wall. It's on sale right now for $42.99 (down from $99.99).

This is such a great accessory for coffee lovers who travel a lot—and makes for a super-thoughtful gift for anyone you know who's on the road, but loves their brew. This Kuissential SlickDrip Collapsible Silicone Coffee Dripper makes sure you can score a mug of your favorite pourover wherever you go. It's on sale today for $9.99 (down from $13.99).

You know how when you bake cupcakes, you never bake just one? Here's a gorgeous way to display them: this Utenlid Acrylic 3-Tier Round Stacked Party Cupcake Stand with Stable Screw-On Gold Pillars is on sale today for $11.99 (down from $44.99).