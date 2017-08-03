Today's 10 Best Bargains on Kitchen Gadgets: Upgrade Your Cup of Tea, Morning Coffee, and Salt & Pepper Game

One of the most exciting things about this time of year is the glorious fresh produce you can pick up at your local farmer's market—but if you've overstocked and are looking for a way to preserve your purchases for future consumption, consider investing in this Aroma Housewares professional six-tray food dehydrator , which is currently on sale for $110 (reduced from $150).

Does your family love fried foods, and are you concerned about the oil used in deep-frying? Here's a smart solution: this Philips Airfryer helps you fry healthier—75 percent less fat! It's currently on sale for $170 (reduced from $218).

Stemless wine and Champagne glasses are all the rage right now—and for good reason! Without the delicate stem, they're easier to handle and harder to break. These Eparé 5 oz stemless Champagne glasses are double-walled, which means they'll keep your drink cooler, longer. Plus, this set is on sale right now for $13.64 (reduced from $19.95).

Love freshly-ground salt and pepper? Here's an easy way for the whole family to get into seasoning: this Eparé electric grinder is easy for anyone to operate—from kids to adults. It's currently on sale for $13.53 (down from $24.95)—plus it's a bestseller in its category, so you know it's good.

There's an easy argument for grinding your own meat for burgers, bolognese, and sausages: it lets you choose exactly the cut and quality of ground meat you want to feed yourself and your family. This Homeleader meat grinder/a> could be a great addition to your kitchen, priced today at $47.99 (reduced from $89.99).

Stocking a new kitchen or gifting a cookware set to a new grad? This five-star reviewed Zestkit silicone cooking utensils kit features 23 must-haves for any cook. The whole kit is currently on sale for $46 (reduced from $136).

For outdoor cooking that goes beyond the grill, consider picking up one of these super-useful non-stick electric skillets that you can just plug into an outdoor outlet. This one is currently on sale for $33 (reduced from $41) and can be used for everything from outdoor breakfasts to stews and fondue.

Feeling artsy and love vegetables? This 80-piece kitchen carving tool kit pretty much includes everything you could possibly need to make your veggies into sculptural chiseled works of art. The whole set is currently on sale for $32.29 (reduced from $38).

Just think how much a milk frother would up your at-home coffee game. Pick one up on sale today! This Cymas automatic milk frother is currently marked down to $27.99 (from $46).

This gorgeous minimalist contraption is, like, a drip/pourover thingie—but for tea. This Teabox classic tea maker is currently on sale for $26.99 (reduced from $29.99).