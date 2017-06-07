Today's 10 Best Bargains on Kitchen Gadgets: an Instant Ice Cream Maker and More Summer Essentials

Have you been looking for half-aprons for a while, but haven't landed on ones that speak to your fashion sensibilities? Consider this Syntus 3 Pack of 100% Cotton Waist Aprons , which are on sale today for $9.99 (down from $19.99). They're the number one selling new release in Amazon's "aprons" category.

Adding storage and organizational solutions in your kitchen doesn't have to mean installing additional shelving. Sometimes a simple magnetic bar could clear plenty of clutter from your countertops. This Ouddy 16 Inch Magnetic Knife Holder, Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar, Magnetic Knife Strip, Knife Rack Strip is on sale today for $12.79 (down from $35.99).

Standing in the kitchen or over a grill for long periods of time can be exhausting on the legs, so consider picking up one of these Royal Anti-Fatigue Comfort Mat for yourself or your favorite cook. It's currently on sale for $32.35 (down from $79.99).

Whether you're planning on hiking and camping in the woods this summer or just packing a go bag (these times we live in), consider investing in this five-star-reviewed TrekUltra Personal Water Filter Straw with Emergency Camping Canteen , which is an easy, portable way to purify water on the go. It's on sale today for $15.95 (down from $19.95).

Unbreakable wine glasses and Champagne flutes are a must-have for sunset cocktails outdoors this summer. This set of four Michley Unbreakable Champagne Flutes is currently on sale for $15.99 (down from $39.99).

And today's quirky-but-compelling decorative bargain item is this Antique Gold Crystal Beaded Mirror-Top Round Cake Stand , which is a vintage-inspired way to display your cakes, if you want your cakes to be, like eye-level. Why not. It's on sale for $39.95 (down from $49.95).

One of the best things about cooking in pretty ceramic cookware is that you can take one-pot dishes direct from the stovetop to the tabletop. This Neoflam Kiesel 1.5QT Stovetop Ceramic Pot comes in a pretty muted lilac and moss green. It's on sale right now for $33.59 (down from $39.99).

If you're going to buy a convection oven and plan to make pizza in it, why not get an oven with TWO places in which you can make pizza? This Oster Convection Oven with Dedicated Pizza Drawer is on sale today for $84.94 (down from $99.99).

If you've been eyeing a mortar-and-pestle set, but have been wanting a modern looking one—not one that's made of stone—consider this Mortar and Pestle Ceramic Molcajete Herb and Spice Grinder , which features a non-slip silicone base. It's on sale today for $16.99 (down from $24.99).

By now you've probably seen those Instagrams of that ice cream store that quick-freezes cream and sugar on a cold surface and scrapes it off. Well, did you know you can make ice cream just like that at home? This Chef'n Sweet Spot Instant Ice Cream Maker will help you achieve *instant ice cream* (sort of). It's on sale today for $45.98.