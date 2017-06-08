Today's 10 Best Bargains on Kitchen Gadgets: Everything You Need to Make Summer Eating and Entertaining Easier

While not strictly a kitchen appliance or gadget, a first aid kit is definitely something you should have on hand in the kitchen for any accidents or emergencies. This five-star reviewed best selling First Aid Only All-purpose First Aid Kit includes 299 pieces and is on sale today for $11.59 (down from $26.74).

Planning on entertaining, cooking in bulk, picnicking or transporting food to pot lucks this summer? Consider investing in this epic set of Rubbermaid Easy Find Lids Food Storage Containers —42 pieces! The whole she-bang is on sale right now for $19.87 (down from $23.38).

Combine the chic-ness of the traditional Champagne flute with double-walled glass and stemless modernism and this is what you get: this Eparé 5 oz Stemless Champagne Flutes Set of 2 , on sale today for $15.25 (down from $19.95).

For smaller dishwashing jobs, or for anyone who prefers to wash delicate dishware by hand, a two-tier drying rack will save you lots of counter space. This Toplife 2 Tier Stainless Steel Dish Drainer Drying Rack is currently on sale for $25.49 (down from $45).

Making your own cold brew coffee at home this summer shouldn't be a whole palaver of a production. This Sealing Cold Brew Coffee Maker features a removable filter and makes 1.5 liters. It's on sale today for $29.99 (down from $69.99).

Here's a clever way to serve olives and nuts to guests: this Joseph Joseph Double Dish Serving Bowl features a repository for shells and pits. It's on sale today for $11.08 (down from $18.72).

We all know how to get bottle caps off bottles, but how about getting them on? This Red Baron Bottle Capper does the job—and it's on sale today for $15.05 (down from $18.44).

I don't know about you, but every summer we eat a lot of watermelon around here. Having a Watermelon Slicer makes a really big difference in getting the fruit from the rind to our mouths. The slicer is on sale right now for $7.69 (down from $10).

The Vacuvita food prep and storage system was a big hit on Kickstarter a while ago, and now it's available to purchase on Amazon. The Vacuvita: Automatic Vacuum Sealer for Sous-Vide Cooking and Food Storage set features one-touch operations, easy access and a storage system that keeps food fresh for up to five times longer. The whole kit is on sale right now for $299.

In the run up to grilling season, consider the very affordable possibility of grinding your own meat—think: steak burgers made from choice cuts, fresh sausages with your favorite ingredients, and more. This Homeleader Electric Meat Grinder is on sale right now for $49.99 (reduced from $89.99) and can help make all your meat grinding dreams come true.