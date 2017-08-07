Today's 10 Best Bargains on Kitchen Gadgets: a $99 Slow Juicer and the Rotating Cake Turntable of Your Decorating Dreams

Getty Images

Here are some of the best sales and discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware we found online.

Danica Lo
August 07, 2017

In the world of serious juicing there's a segment of home-juicers who strongly believe in the inherent superiority of cold-press slow-juicing. Some of the best slow-juicers can run into the thousands, price-wise. For a more wallet-friendly entry point to juicing-for-health, consider this Argus "Le Slow" masticating juicer—it's on sale today for $99.99 (reduced from $319.99).

Need a kitchen scale for weighing out ingredients or food portions—but looking for something with a bowl attachment? This Etekcity digital kitchen scale can hold up to 2.15 liters of liquid—and can weigh up to 5 kilograms of stuff. It's on sale today for $15.39 (reduced from $39.99).

Garlic is an indispensable ingredient in most kitchens, but mincing and chopping it is not one of the most-fun parts of meal prep. This Alpha Grillers garlic press and peeler set make the process painless and easy (and kinda fun?). The set is currently on sale for $11 (reduced from $24.97).

A grown-up lunch bag isn't just smart-looking—it's an added protection barrier between your food and your handbag (or briefcase). This Mier insulated lunch box bag also helps keep your food chilled (or warm). It's on sale today for $12.99 (reduced from $17.99).

Have you ever watched baking shows on television and envied their icing turntables and perfect finishes? Now you can buy a setup for your own home kitchen! This Kootek rotating cake turntable comes with an icing spatula and other cake decorating supplies. It's on sale today for $14.99 (reduced from $19.99).

As far as serious drinking goes, DIYers will know that once you experience spherical ice, it's hard to go back to using anything else. Consider investing in this two-pack of ice sphere molds, which is currently on sale for $10 (reduced from $19.95.

If your kids love cherries, but you're worried they'll choke on the pits, pick up one of these cherry pitting tools, which are currently on sale for $10.95 (reduced from $39.95).

If butter storage has always been a challenge for you, consider perhaps investing in a novelty butter dish-with-lid that will bring you joy. This KooK cow ceramic butter dish is currently on sale for $11.95 (reduced from $19.95).

Here's how you can write your own custom rude (or not rude) messages on cakes and cupcakes for your friends and family: pick up this icing pen, which is currently on sale for $7.99 (reduced from $9.99).

Life hack: keep chopsticks at your desk in the office for easy salad consumption (eat your salad with chopsticks—try it, you'll love it!) and easy clean-up. This set of Youmi Japanese natural wood chopsticks is pretty enough to gift, as well. It's on sale right now for $9.49 (reduced from $19.99).

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up