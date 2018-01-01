A hearty stew definitely feels like a wintertime supper, but stewing is a great technique to use all year round. Stews can be perfect for rainy spring nights—use summery vegetables like zucchini and scallions, and add some lemon juice to the broth for a bright flavor. Andrew Zimmern’s spin on Greek fish stew uses halibut and mussels, cooked in lemon juice and white wine with leeks, garlic and herbs. This seafood stew is incredibly light, and is delicious in any season—serve it with a green salad for a satisfying dinner. Whether you’re looking for a hearty vegetarian recipe or a low-effort chicken stew, F&W’s guide has these recipes and more.