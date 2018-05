“Spain’s most delicious conservas come from the Galician coast, close to where I grew up. Razor clams, mussels, octopus, sardines and more are preserved right on the coast to keep the beautiful taste of the ocean. My wife knows this about me: I only bring out the best tins when my close friends are visiting!” Ramón Peña, from $15; Los Peperetes from José Andrés Foods, from $20; both from latienda.com.