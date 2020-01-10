Sous Vide Cooking, Explained
It turns out that this French technique is much simpler than you might think.
All the Gear You Need to Sous-Vide and Sear Meat at Home
In the world's serious kitchens, meat is cooked sous vide and then seared under a powerful broiler. Now, some fantastically effective and relatively affordable gadgets allow home cooks to replicate the process.
Gastronaut Files: The New Sous Vide
Food cooked sous vide—simmered in vacuum-sealed plastic bags—becomes incredibly moist and flavorful. And now this chefs' method is coming to home kitchens. F&W tests it out.