Smoking cooks, flavors and preserves food by exposing it to smoke, usually from burning wood. Meats, fish and cheeses are the most commonly smoked foods because of the preservative quality of smoking, but smoking techniques can add great depth of flavor to all kinds of recipes. One of our favorite shortcuts to smoky flavor is to use Lapsang Souchong tea leaves, which are pinewood-smoked and give these beef short ribs incredible flavor—and none of the smoke. Our guide to smoking has all of the tips and recipes you need, including a tutorial on turning your wok into a smoker.