Our 22 Best Crock Pot and Slow-Cooker Recipes
Harissa White Bean Stew with Turmeric Yogurt
Cookbook author Sarah DiGregorio adds depth and heat to her hearty white bean stew by adding harissa twice: first for the long simmer in the slow cooker, then at the end, to finish the dish with some bright heat. This stew will keep in the fridge for up to four days, so it's a perfect make-ahead meal.
Slow Cooker Glazed Pork Ribs with White Beans
Baby back ribs, Great Northern beans, white wine, tomatoes, chicken broth, and more come together for a hearty meal.
Slow Cooker Ropa Vieja
This Cuban stew, featuring shredded flank steak, tomatoes and olives, can be made up to two days in advance.
Slow-Cooker Sour Cream Cheesecake
Cheesecake cooked in a slow cooker has an unbelievably silky texture because the machine steams the cake as it bakes. The toughest part about making it is resisting the urge to peek inside the slow cooker—the lid must stay closed to retain heat.
Slow Cooker Barbecued Pulled Pork
Serve the pulled pork with coleslaw and pickles, or mound it on hamburger buns and top with coleslaw and thinly sliced onion and dill pickles.
Slow Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic
Yes, you read that correctly—40 cloves of garlic. This flavorful dish is ready in three and a half hours, and is best paired with a smooth, spicy California Pinot Noir.
Slow Cooker Korean Beef Stew with Napa Cabbage and Pickles
Napa cabbage and thinly-sliced sour pickles add texture and tang to this hearty stew. Searing the pieces of beef chuck before putting them in the slow cooker gives the stew a rich flavor.
Slow Cooker Sweet-and-Sour Brisket
A few hours in the slow cooker and this beef dish will be melt-in-your-mouth delicious by the time you're ready to eat it.
Slow Cooker Beef Goulash
This warming eastern European short rib stew is best served in deep bowls over buttery noodles.
Slow Cooker Meatballs in Tomato Sauce
These meatballs are served in a bowl, but they are equally delicious with spaghetti or on a hoagie roll.
Slow Cooker Coconut Pork Curry
Grace Parisi cooks pork shoulder with bold ingredients like fresh ginger, garlic, curry powder, cumin and turmeric. The flavors intensify and penetrate the meat after four hours in the slow cooker.
Slow Cooker Ginger-Beef Noodle Soup
This gingery soup features meaty shiitake mushrooms, shredded beef chuck and chewy Japanese udon noodles.
Slow Cooker Sunday Sauce on Spaghetti
This indulgent Sunday sauce recipe includes pork shoulder, pancetta, sweet Italian sausages, and plenty of garlic.
Slow Cooker Lamb Shanks with Lemon, Dill and Feta
Lamb shanks are slow cooked to perfection with herbs and spices, giving this dish a complex flavor through a simple method.
Slow Cooker Chickpea and Ham Hock Stew
Marcia Kiesel credits split pea soup, one of her favorites, as the inspiration for this hearty stew. Like split peas, chickpeas need to simmer for a long time, making them great for a slow cooker.
Slow Cooker Moroccan Chicken with Apricots, Olives and Almonds
This flavorful chicken dish is slow cooked in Moroccan spices, best served on couscous with a sprinkle of toasted almonds.
Slow Cooker Thai-Inspired Chicken Stew
The Thai accents in this fragrant chicken stew come from creamy coconut milk, fresh ginger, salty fish sauce and lime.
Slow-Cooker Classic Beef Stew
Be sure to use boneless chuck roast for this recipe, which has excellent marbling and flavor.
Slow Cooker Burnt Honey Barbecue Chicken
When it’s so blazing hot outside that you can’t bear the thought of firing up the grill, this no-fuss slow cooker barbecue chicken recipe will come to the rescue. A quick sear in a cast-iron skillet awakens the flavors of the herbs and spices and gives the chicken a nice crust that makes the finished barbecue taste more authentic.
Slow-Cooker Pasta Bake
Valerie Bertinelli’s slow-cooker baked ziti is super simple—it only takes 15 minutes of active time and is ready in an hour and 45 minutes. If you’re really short on time, you can buy the vegetables pre-cut from the store.
Slow-Cooker Turkey Wings
These slow-cooker turkey wings are first braised until tender and then broiled to a crispy finish.
Slow-Cooker Spaghetti Squash
Of all the ways to cook a spaghetti squash, the slow cooker is easily the most hands-off method. Instead of halving the squash, you just prick it all over. Once the squash are cooked, carefully drain them in a colander set in the sink.