Sautéing is a basic cooking method you’ll definitely want to master since it’s commonly used in the kitchen. To sauté, coat a hot pan with a little fat and add your ingredients—but don’t use too many or you'll overcrowd your pan. Sautéing allows food to cook until the inside is tender and the outside is perfectly browned, which provides more overall flavor depth to the dish you're preparing. Food & Wine's guide has hundreds of meals that utilize sautéing in their recipes.