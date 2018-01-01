Food skewered on a stick and held over a flame might just be the oldest cooking method known to man—hearkening all the way to prehistoric times. Fast-forward to the present day, and a rotisserie (or rotating spit) ensures that roasting meat is constantly being basted in its own juices. Food is still prepared in this way all over the world, from Middle Eastern shwarma to Puerto Rican lechón asado. If you have your own rotisserie and want to put it to good use, try a few of the recipes in Food & Wine's guide.