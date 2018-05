Our Test Kitchen editors use this model on the job every day. “The flared edges help the heat circulate, and the pan heats evenly and retains heat well,” says test kitchen assistant Kelsey Youngman. The stainless steel construction makes it perfect for any recipe, even acidic or tomato-based dishes (which can sometimes react with other materials). It’s easy to clean and has nice, big handles for painless oven removal. And it’s durable. “The construction is thick and stable,” says Kelsey. “And it hasn’t warped, even after years in the test kitchen. ($130, Amazon)