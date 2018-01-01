Roasting is one of the easiest ways to cook anything, and some recipes even allow you to roast an entire dinner at once—for example, chicken legs, potatoes and kale all cook together on a baking sheet, sharing the same simple seasonings. Roasting is often a healthier way to prepare food, since unlike frying, large amounts of oil aren’t needed. If you’re cooking a large cut of meat, like a rack of lamb, a rib roast or a whole chicken, roasting is a great method to ensure the meat cooks evenly and stays tender. Dessert can also be roasted—check out Andrew Zimmern’s recipe for perfect peach cobbler.