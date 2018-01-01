Pickling is a great way to preserve seasonal produce throughout the year, and it’s used in countless cuisines around the world—from Japanese gari (pickled ginger) to German sauerkraut. To stick with a classic, opt for pickling cucumbers to make a fantastic topping for your next burger. Or branch out a bit and try delicious pickled blackberries to add character to your next salad or charcuterie plate. You can pickle almost anything, so get started with the recipes from Food & Wine's guide.