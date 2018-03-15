How to Make the Perfect Steak Au Poivre

Deglazing with wine is the oldest trick in the book for building deeply flavored sauces. But it’s also the easiest way to make an elegant and satisfying steak dinner on the fly.

March 15, 2018

1. Season

Season steak with salt and pepper, pressing pepper  into steak. 

2. Sear

Melt 1 tablespoon butter with oil in a large stainless steel skillet over medium- high. Add steak and sear until crusty, browned, and fat is rendered, about 2 minutes. Flip and sear 2 minutes.  

3. Render the Fat Cap

Using tongs, lift steak and press  edge of steak into pan, rolling until edges are browned and rendered.  Place steak flat in pan, and reduce heat to medium. Cook to desired  degree of doneness, 2 minutes to  2 minutes and 30 seconds per side for medium-rare. Transfer steak to a cutting board. Pour off fat from pan, reserving fond in pan. 

4. Sweat Those Shallots

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in skillet with fond. Add shallots and cook, stirring often,  until shallots are softened, about  2 minutes.

5. Deglaze!

Deglaze the pan with wine. Simmer until reduced  by half, about 3 minutes. Add broth and simmer until sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. 

6. Mount 

Add remaining  2 tablespoons butter to sauce, and  gently shake pan to incorporate butter as it melts. 

7. Slice + Serve

Slice steak, and  divide slices  between 2 plates. Drizzle steak  with pan sauce  and serve.  

