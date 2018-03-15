How to Make the Perfect Steak Au Poivre

Deglazing with wine is the oldest trick in the book for building deeply flavored sauces. But it’s also the easiest way to make an elegant and satisfying steak dinner on the fly.
1. Season
Season steak with salt and pepper, pressing pepper into steak.
2. Sear
Melt 1 tablespoon butter with oil in a large stainless steel skillet over medium- high. Add steak and sear until crusty, browned, and fat is rendered, about 2 minutes. Flip and sear 2 minutes.
3. Render the Fat Cap
Using tongs, lift steak and press edge of steak into pan, rolling until edges are browned and rendered. Place steak flat in pan, and reduce heat to medium. Cook to desired degree of doneness, 2 minutes to 2 minutes and 30 seconds per side for medium-rare. Transfer steak to a cutting board. Pour off fat from pan, reserving fond in pan.
4. Sweat Those Shallots
Melt 1 tablespoon butter in skillet with fond. Add shallots and cook, stirring often, until shallots are softened, about 2 minutes.
5. Deglaze!
Deglaze the pan with wine. Simmer until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Add broth and simmer until sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.
6. Mount
Add remaining 2 tablespoons butter to sauce, and gently shake pan to incorporate butter as it melts.
7. Slice + Serve
Slice steak, and divide slices between 2 plates. Drizzle steak with pan sauce and serve.